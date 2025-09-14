https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/russian-belarusian-forces-show-high-level-of-cooperation-during-zapad-2025-drills-1122781381.html
"The Zapad-2025 maneuvers continue in accordance with the approved plan. Russian motorized rifle units successfully crossed the Berezina River on BMP-3 armored fighting vehicles. The air cover at the crossing was provided by Belarusian pilots on Mi-35 attack helicopters ... The coordinated actions of the Belarusian and Russian military personnel demonstrated a high level of interaction and coordination between the allied armies," the statement read. The Zapad-2025 drills will take place from September 12-16. They are aimed at assessing the readiness of the military forces of the two countries to ensure the security of the Union State of Belarus and Russia under a foreign invasion scenario.In August, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that the Zapad-2025 drills would be moved away from the country's borders and held deep inside its territory, and the number of participating troops would be reduced.
MINSK (Sputnik) - The coordinated actions of the Russian and Belarusian military personnel during the Zapad-2025 joint strategic military drills show a high level of interaction and coordination between the allied armies, the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The Zapad-2025 maneuvers continue in accordance with the approved plan. Russian motorized rifle units successfully crossed the Berezina River on BMP-3 armored fighting vehicles. The air cover at the crossing was provided by Belarusian pilots on Mi-35 attack helicopters ... The coordinated actions of the Belarusian and Russian military personnel demonstrated a high level of interaction and coordination between the allied armies," the statement read.
The Zapad-2025 drills will take place from September 12-16. They are aimed at assessing the readiness of the military forces of the two countries to ensure the security of the Union State of Belarus and Russia under a foreign invasion scenario.
In August, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that the Zapad-2025 drills
would be moved away from the country's borders and held deep inside its territory, and the number of participating troops would be reduced.