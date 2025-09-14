https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/trump-xi-likely-to-meet-at-apec-as-us-china-talks-stall-1122779810.html

Trump-Xi Likely to Meet at APEC as US-China Talks Stall

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping might not take place as a summit in Beijing as originally planned, the Financial Times reports, citing sources.

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping might not take place as a summit in Beijing as originally planned, the Financial Times reports, citing sources. Due to the slow progress in negotiations between the two countries on several issues, particularly trade and efforts to combat fentanyl trafficking, the meeting may take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum instead, sources told the outlet. In recent days, two US cabinet officials—Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth—have also engaged with their Chinese counterparts, fueling speculation about a potential Trump-Xi meeting. Chinese authorities have indicated they could arrange a summit within a few days, even if Trump makes a last-minute decision, according to insiders.

