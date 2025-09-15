https://sputnikglobe.com/20250915/china-fires-back-at-us-over-russian-oil-sanctions-our-trade-is-legitimate-1122789037.html

China Fires Back at US Over Russian Oil Sanctions: "Our Trade is Legitimate!"

China Fires Back at US Over Russian Oil Sanctions: "Our Trade is Legitimate!"

Sputnik International

China's trade and energy cooperation with all countries of the world, including Russia, is legal, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Monday, commenting on Washington's calls to impose sanctions for importing Russian oil.

2025-09-15T09:49+0000

2025-09-15T09:49+0000

2025-09-15T09:49+0000

world

china

russia

washington

chinese foreign ministry

us

oil

oil exports

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/11/1121577394_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_10fed54ff70627a9fd26f1f9696e76a3.jpg

"China's normal trade, economic and energy cooperation with all countries of the world, including Russia, is legitimate and does not deserve criticism," Lin told reporters. The US calls for are an example of intimidation and economic coercion, the spokesman said, adding that China will give a decisive response and will defend its security if its interests are harmed.Last week, media reported that the US Department of the Treasury called on the G7 and the European Union to impose "meaningful tariffs" on China and India to pressure the countries to stop purchasing Russian oil until the Ukraine conflict is over.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250804/trump-says-will-raise-tariff-for-india-as-new-delhi-resells-russian-oil-for-big-profits-1122552033.html

china

russia

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china's trade and energy cooperation, chinese foreign ministry, us over russian oil sanctions