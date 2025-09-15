https://sputnikglobe.com/20250915/european-union-preparing-serbian-maidan---russian-foreign-intelligence-service-1122788471.html
European Union Preparing 'Serbian Maidan' - Russian Foreign intelligence Service
The unrest in Serbia is largely due to the subversive activities of the European Union, whose goal is to bring a loyal leadership to power in this country, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.
"The European Union is preparing a 'Serbian Maidan.' The press bureau of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia reports that, according to information received by the SVR of Russia, the current unrest in Serbia with the active participation of young people is largely a product of the subversive activities of the European Union and its member states," the SVR said in a statement, adding that "the goal of the European liberal mainstream is to bring to power in this largest Balkan country a leadership that is obedient and loyal to Brussels." However, the "color revolution" scenario successfully tested by the West in many countries is failing in Serbia, the statement read, adding that "the final goals of the Euro-bureaucracy have not been achieved." European elites want to use the anniversary of tragedy in the city of Novi Sad on November 1 when a canopy collapsed in 2024 to "rock" the situation in Serbia in their favor, the statement added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The unrest in Serbia is largely due to the subversive activities of the European Union, whose goal is to bring a loyal leadership to power in this country, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.
"The European Union is preparing a 'Serbian Maidan.' The press bureau of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia reports that, according to information received by the SVR of Russia, the current unrest in Serbia
with the active participation of young people is largely a product of the subversive activities of the European Union and its member states," the SVR said in a statement, adding that "the goal of the European liberal mainstream is to bring to power in this largest Balkan country a leadership that is obedient and loyal to Brussels."
However, the "color revolution" scenario successfully tested by the West in many countries is failing in Serbia, the statement read, adding that "the final goals of the Euro-bureaucracy have not been achieved."
"The reason for this is the strong patriotic sentiments that persist in local society, the unifying influence of the Serbian Orthodox Church, as well as the memory of NATO aggression and the bombing of the country, which resulted in its disintegration," the SVR said.
European elites want to use the anniversary of tragedy in the city of Novi Sad on November 1 when a canopy collapsed in 2024 to "rock" the situation in Serbia
in their favor, the statement added.