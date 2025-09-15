https://sputnikglobe.com/20250915/germanium-price-hits-record-high-amid-chinas-export-restrictions--reports-1122788876.html
Germanium Price Hits Record High Amid China's Export Restrictions – Reports
On December 3, 2024, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced tougher export controls on shipments of dual-use items to the United States, imposing a ban on exports of gallium, germanium, antimony and superhard materials. On September 10, the price of germanium rose to nearly $5,000 per kilogram, while at the beginning of 2023, it was just over $1,000. The September price was the highest observed price since 2011, the report said, citing the Fastmarkets pricing agency. China dominates germanium production, which is essential for manufacturing thermal imaging systems used in military equipment, including fighter jets, the newspaper said, adding that companies typically do not maintain large stockpiles of this metal. Germanium supplies from China to the US fell by approximately 40% year-on-year from January to July, according to data from Silverado Policy Accelerator cited by the newspaper. Terence Bell, a manager at the Canadian metal trading company Strategic Metal Investments, said that the company had been unable to purchase germanium for at least six months because shipments from China had "completely dried up." Germany's trading house Tradium employee Christian Hell added that demand for germanium is "through the roof," with the metal mainly coming from the US and Europe. Trader Aaron Jerome from Lipmann Walton and Co. also said that Chinese restrictions have "devastated the ability for there to be a functioning spot market." Germanium is widely used in the production of high-tech products. It is used in to create solar panels, wireless communication devices and optical systems, such as military night vision goggles.
Germanium Price Hits Record High Amid China's Export Restrictions – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of germanium, which is widely used in the defense industry, has risen to a record high in at least 14 years following China's export restrictions on the metal, media reported on Monday, citing traders and a pricing agency.
On December 3, 2024, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced tougher export controls
on shipments of dual-use items to the United States, imposing a ban on exports of gallium, germanium, antimony and superhard materials.
On September 10, the price of germanium rose to nearly $5,000 per kilogram, while at the beginning of 2023, it was just over $1,000. The September price was the highest observed price since 2011, the report said, citing the Fastmarkets pricing agency.
China dominates germanium production, which is essential for manufacturing thermal imaging systems used in military equipment, including fighter jets, the newspaper said, adding that companies typically do not maintain large stockpiles of this metal. Germanium supplies from China to the US fell by approximately 40% year-on-year from January to July, according to data from Silverado Policy Accelerator cited by the newspaper.
Terence Bell, a manager at the Canadian metal trading company Strategic Metal Investments, said that the company had been unable to purchase germanium for at least six months because shipments from China had "completely dried up." Germany's trading house Tradium employee Christian Hell added that demand for germanium is "through the roof," with the metal mainly coming from the US and Europe. Trader Aaron Jerome from Lipmann Walton and Co. also said that Chinese restrictions have "devastated the ability for there to be a functioning spot market."
"People we used to be able to buy 100kg [220 lbs] from, we're lucky now if they can give us 10kg, and the price is three to four times higher," Jerome was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
Germanium is widely used in the production of high-tech products. It is used in to create solar panels, wireless communication devices and optical systems, such as military night vision goggles.
