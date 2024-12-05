https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/us-may-lose-20-of-germanium-supplies-because-of-chinese-restrictions-1121101631.html

US May Lose 20% of Germanium Supplies Because of Chinese Restrictions

US May Lose 20% of Germanium Supplies Because of Chinese Restrictions

Sputnik International

The United States may lose nearly 20% of its germanium supplies, as well as almost 9% of gallium and 8% of antimony supplies because of the restrictions introduced by China earlier this week, Sputnik calculated on Thursday based on data from the US statistical service.

2024-12-05T20:31+0000

2024-12-05T20:31+0000

2024-12-05T21:02+0000

economy

china

chinese commerce ministry

us-china trade war

rare-earth metals

rare-erath materials

tariff war

high-tech

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119419748_0:280:2687:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_13ab00d115a3239d475fae277df3e3f4.jpg

The Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday that China had tightened export control on dual-use items to the US, including bans on products related to gallium, germanium, antimony and superhard materials. In January-September, US purchases of germanium from China amounted to $4.64 million, which is almost three times less than in the same period a year earlier. The US’ total imports of germanium in the period stood at $24.34 million. Thus, China’s share in the US imports amounted to 19.1%. The US purchased Chinese antimony for $3.74 million, or 7.7% of the total import volume of $48.9 million. Compared with last year, the volume of purchases of this product from China decreased by 33.7%. The US imported only $3.31 million worth of gallium this year, of which China accounted for almost 9%, or $297,000, down from $449,600 last year. Gallium and germanium are widely used in the production of high-tech products. Germanium is used in the creation of solar panels, wireless communication devices and optical systems, such as military night vision goggles.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/are-china-and-west-hurtling-toward-trade-war-1116109539.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-china trade war, what us imports from china, germanium import, who produces germanium, china rare earth metals production, china tariff war,