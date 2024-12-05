https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/us-may-lose-20-of-germanium-supplies-because-of-chinese-restrictions-1121101631.html
US May Lose 20% of Germanium Supplies Because of Chinese Restrictions
US May Lose 20% of Germanium Supplies Because of Chinese Restrictions
Sputnik International
The United States may lose nearly 20% of its germanium supplies, as well as almost 9% of gallium and 8% of antimony supplies because of the restrictions introduced by China earlier this week, Sputnik calculated on Thursday based on data from the US statistical service.
2024-12-05T20:31+0000
2024-12-05T20:31+0000
2024-12-05T21:02+0000
economy
china
chinese commerce ministry
us-china trade war
rare-earth metals
rare-erath materials
tariff war
high-tech
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119419748_0:280:2687:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_13ab00d115a3239d475fae277df3e3f4.jpg
The Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday that China had tightened export control on dual-use items to the US, including bans on products related to gallium, germanium, antimony and superhard materials. In January-September, US purchases of germanium from China amounted to $4.64 million, which is almost three times less than in the same period a year earlier. The US’ total imports of germanium in the period stood at $24.34 million. Thus, China’s share in the US imports amounted to 19.1%. The US purchased Chinese antimony for $3.74 million, or 7.7% of the total import volume of $48.9 million. Compared with last year, the volume of purchases of this product from China decreased by 33.7%. The US imported only $3.31 million worth of gallium this year, of which China accounted for almost 9%, or $297,000, down from $449,600 last year. Gallium and germanium are widely used in the production of high-tech products. Germanium is used in the creation of solar panels, wireless communication devices and optical systems, such as military night vision goggles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/are-china-and-west-hurtling-toward-trade-war-1116109539.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119419748_299:0:2687:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_72cca4dfc0245670017279f0af2756dc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us-china trade war, what us imports from china, germanium import, who produces germanium, china rare earth metals production, china tariff war,
us-china trade war, what us imports from china, germanium import, who produces germanium, china rare earth metals production, china tariff war,
US May Lose 20% of Germanium Supplies Because of Chinese Restrictions
20:31 GMT 05.12.2024 (Updated: 21:02 GMT 05.12.2024)
MOSCOW, December 5 (Sputnik) - The United States may lose nearly 20% of its germanium supplies, as well as almost 9% of gallium and 8% of antimony supplies because of the restrictions introduced by China earlier this week, Sputnik calculated on Thursday based on data from the US statistical service.
The Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday that China had tightened export control
on dual-use items to the US, including bans on products related to gallium, germanium, antimony and superhard materials.
In January-September, US purchases of germanium from China amounted to $4.64 million, which is almost three times less than in the same period a year earlier. The US’ total imports of germanium
in the period stood at $24.34 million. Thus, China’s share in the US imports amounted to 19.1%.
The US purchased Chinese antimony
for $3.74 million, or 7.7% of the total import volume of $48.9 million. Compared with last year, the volume of purchases of this product from China decreased by 33.7%.
The US imported only $3.31 million worth of gallium this year, of which China accounted for almost 9%, or $297,000, down from $449,600 last year.
Gallium and germanium are widely used in the production of high-tech products
. Germanium is used in the creation of solar panels, wireless communication devices and optical systems, such as military night vision goggles.