Iran’s Pezeshkian: Israel Declares War on Our Sovereignty, We Must Unite Against It

Islamic countries must hold Israel accountable for its aggression, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at an emergency Arab-Islamic leaders' summit in Doha on Monday.

2025-09-15T16:20+0000

"It is necessary that retribution against the aggressors begins. It is necessary to call them to account," Pezeshkian said. Israel is at war with the future of Islamic countries, and they cannot be sure Israel will not attack them next, the Iranian president added, calling on the leaders to unite in order to counter Israeli threats. On September 9, Israel launched strikes at senior negotiators of Hamas in Doha. The Israel Hayom newspaper reported that Israel had notified the US and Qatari authorities before striking Hamas' Doha office, but Qatar denied prior knowledge of the Israeli strike. US President Donald Trump sought to distance himself from the attack, saying that the decision had been made independently by Netanyahu. He assured Qatar that such an attack would not happen again. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia views Israel's strike on Doha as a violation of international law and called on the parties to prevent further escalation.

