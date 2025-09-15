https://sputnikglobe.com/20250915/lukashenko-wests-policy-towards-belarus-turning-aggressive-1122788137.html

Lukashenko: West’s Policy Towards Belarus Turning Aggressive

Belarus has no plans to cross its neighbors' borders but Europe is considering it a theat, mining borders to apply pressure - Alexander Lukashenko

The West considers Belarus, Russia, and their alliance to be a threat, said President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with the Razvedchik magazine. Speaking about the statements from Poland and the Baltic countries about their intention to mine the borders with Belarus, he emphasized that such statements are "the face of the general Western policy towards Belarus and Russia." "Under this brand, NATO is hastily arming Europe. Poland and the Baltic countries, to please their masters, are inventing supposedly 'defensive' measures." One of them is withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention and mining the border with Belarus. All this is nothing more than another attempt to put pressure on Belarus, the head of state believes. "We have no plans to cross our neighbors' borders without an invitation," Alexander Lukashenko concluded, adding that Belarus is ready to cooperate and be friends with everyone who sincerely wants it and to go where we are welcome—but "on tractors, not tanks."

