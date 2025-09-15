https://sputnikglobe.com/20250915/measures-to-reduce-inflation-in-russia-show-results---putin-1122791021.html

Measures to Reduce Inflation in Russia Show Results - Putin

Measures to Reduce Inflation in Russia Show Results - Putin

Sputnik International

Measures to reduce inflation in Russia are showing results, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

2025-09-15T16:16+0000

2025-09-15T16:16+0000

2025-09-15T16:53+0000

economy

vladimir putin

russia

central bank

inflation

budget

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/0f/1122790832_0:0:3090:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_8b3d51b3265980c015dd84f9089fd991.jpg

"Efforts to reduce inflation are producing results," Putin said during a meeting on economic issues. The trajectory of inflation reduction is now below the government and Central Bank forecasts, the president also said, adding that over the first seven moths of the year, Russia's GDP growth amounted to 1.1% and asking whether the figure is sufficient. Putin also reminded the members of the cabinet of the task of preventing Russian economy from overcooling. It is important that moderate price conditions have a positive impact on business and investment activity in Russia, the president added. "Of course, special attention should be paid to improving the quality of the domestic economy, combating the shadow sector and tax evasion," Putin said.Russia should strive to advance ahead of the dynamics of the global economy, Putin saidюThe Russian budget for the next three years is designed to solve both the current and future development tasks of the country, Putin said."It is obvious that the stability of public finances and the implementation of planned projects and programs directly depend on the state of affairs in the Russian economy," Putin said.It is necessary to link the budget-tax and monetary policy measures and adjust them to stimulate economic growth, Putin added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/russia-and-china-complementary-economies-safeguarding-just-global-order-1122713322.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

reduce inflation, russian president vladimir putin, inflation in russia