Moldova Opposition Accuses President Sandu of Election Interference

The opposition Liberal Democratic Party of Moldova (LDPM) has filed a complaint with the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) accusing President Maia Sandu of interfering in the election campaign, the party said on Monday.

"The LDPM is filing a complaint with the Central Election Commission requesting to identify and punish Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s unacceptable interference in the parliamentary election campaign ... We oppose turning foreign visits and presidential activities into a tool for election mobilization, and using administrative leverage for political purposes," the complaint read. From May 1 to September 10, Sandu made a number of foreign visits, which consistently included meetings with the Moldovan diaspora and resembled election campaigning, the party said, adding that Sandu's actions grossly violate the constitution, which requires the president to maintain neutrality. The Heart of Moldova party, part of the opposition Patriotic Bloc, has also accused the ruling Action and Solidarity (PAS) party of fabricating multiple criminal cases to eliminate competitors in the parliamentary elections. "After searches, fabricated cases, information attacks, and sanctions that we have consistently reported and successfully exposed, the regime has moved to the next stage of repression. Party Chairwoman Irina Vlah has been summoned on Tuesday, September 16, to the Chisinau Main Police Department, where, based on the information we have, she will be informed about the launch of another criminal case against 'Heart of Moldova'," a statement on the party's website read. "Pseudo-journalists and experts" have already been tasked with creating the necessary information backdrop, the party said. "Everyone should know how dirty and cynically the authorities are acting. We call on independent observers to document every crime committed by the PAS regime. Every new fabricated case against our team brings thousands of new supporters. We have the will, determination, and people's support to continue the fight until the end - until Moldova is completely liberated from the criminal group PAS," the statement read. Moldovan Parliamentary elections are scheduled for September 28. In July, the prosecutor's office initiated several cases against the members the Patriotic bloc, comprised of the Party of Socialists, the Future of Moldova party, the Heart of Moldova party, and the Party of Communists, alleging that the block received foreign funding. The opposition called this political pressure ahead of the parliamentary elections. The Moldovan authorities have used repressive measures against people who oppose the official course of Chisinau. In March, the head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, Evghenia Gutul, was detained at the Chisinau airport. In August, a district court in Chisinau sentenced Gutul to seven years in prison with immediate effect on charges of financing the banned Sor party. Gutul called the court's decision a "political massacre." Opposition lawmakers have been routinely detained at Moldovan airports for visiting Russia, while criminal cases continue piling up against government critics. The government has also blocked over 100 Telegram channels and shut down more than a dozen media outlets, including Sputnik Moldova and several major TV channels.

