NATO No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine: Escalation or Bluff?
As Poland pushes for a no-fly zone over Ukraine once again, experts ask if it is even possible.
"It all comes down to the fact that there are no forces or resources to establish a no-fly zone,” says military analyst and retired colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk. “Only the US can do this, but even that would be with great difficulty."Russia will never accept a no-fly zone, with the West's intent crystal clear: "to give Ukrainian forces a breather, let them regroup and rearm without fear of airstrikes," adds the veteran of the Afghan and Syrian wars.The Real Agenda?Poland’s push for a no-fly zone is a tactic to prolong the conflict and weaken Russia economically, as victory on the battlefield is a lost cause, he points out."Poland is a staunch advocate for war against Russia. The President, Defense Minister, Prime Minister and [Foreign Minister Radoslaw] Sikorski—they're all hardcore Russophobes dreaming of Russia's defeat," Matviychuk says.Dangerous PathCalls for a no-fly zone may be more about rhetoric than action, argues political and military analyst Sergey Poletayev, questioning Poland's military readiness and whether they can handle the escalation such a move would trigger.Any NATO move to enforce a no-fly zone would drag them into direct conflict with Russia, Poletayev warns.
As Poland pushes for a no-fly zone over Ukraine once again, experts ask if it is even possible.
