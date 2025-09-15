https://sputnikglobe.com/20250915/nato-no-fly-zone-over-ukraine-escalation-or-bluff-1122792041.html

NATO No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine: Escalation or Bluff?

NATO No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine: Escalation or Bluff?

Sputnik International

As Poland pushes for a no-fly zone over Ukraine once again, experts ask if it is even possible.

2025-09-15T17:26+0000

2025-09-15T17:26+0000

2025-09-15T17:26+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

russia

poland

ukraine

nato

no-fly-zone

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/0f/1122791881_0:188:2971:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_234e622772481a221eb2c38d5a4f5692.jpg

"It all comes down to the fact that there are no forces or resources to establish a no-fly zone,” says military analyst and retired colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk. “Only the US can do this, but even that would be with great difficulty."Russia will never accept a no-fly zone, with the West's intent crystal clear: "to give Ukrainian forces a breather, let them regroup and rearm without fear of airstrikes," adds the veteran of the Afghan and Syrian wars.The Real Agenda?Poland’s push for a no-fly zone is a tactic to prolong the conflict and weaken Russia economically, as victory on the battlefield is a lost cause, he points out."Poland is a staunch advocate for war against Russia. The President, Defense Minister, Prime Minister and [Foreign Minister Radoslaw] Sikorski—they're all hardcore Russophobes dreaming of Russia's defeat," Matviychuk says.Dangerous PathCalls for a no-fly zone may be more about rhetoric than action, argues political and military analyst Sergey Poletayev, questioning Poland's military readiness and whether they can handle the escalation such a move would trigger.Any NATO move to enforce a no-fly zone would drag them into direct conflict with Russia, Poletayev warns.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/are-nato-members-testing-the-waters-for-no-fly-zone-over-ukraine-1118413765.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250915/stage-set-time-to-rethink-ukraine-no-fly-zone-polands-fm-1122787974.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250906/putin-pitches-real-peace-sends-stark-warning-over-nato-boots-in-ukraine--1122739459.html

russia

poland

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato no-fly zone over ukraine, escalation or bluff, poland no-fly zone, nato ukraine, anatoliy matviychuk, russia no-fly zone, poland russia conflict, military analyst, nato russia conflict, sergey poletayev, poland military readiness, ukrainian conflict, no-fly zone risks, nato intervention in ukraine, geopolitical tensions, poland nato role, russian sovereignty, military strategy, ukraine defense, poland russophobia, nato-russia relations, ukraine military support