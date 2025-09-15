https://sputnikglobe.com/20250915/stage-set-time-to-rethink-ukraine-no-fly-zone-polands-fm-1122787974.html

Stage Set: Time to Rethink Ukraine No-Fly Zone— Poland's FM

Poland should suggest reconsidering the idea of a no-fly zone over Ukraine and learn from it on how to intercept UAVs, Polish Foreign Minister Sikorsky states

The idea of establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine should be reconsidered after the drone incident, says Poland’s Foreign Minister Radoslav Sikorsky in an interview with German media, stressing any decision must be made collectively with NATO and EU allies. Despite the lack of detailed information on the drone's interception over Poland, the situation can be seen as "a signal to speed up our defense preparations," the speaker stated, claiming neither Poland nor Germany can compare with Ukraine in the ability to counter UAVs. "It is clear that Ukraine is far ahead of us in terms of defense against drones. Therefore, we must change our thinking: in this matter, we do not train Ukrainians, but they train us," he added. This comes after Polish PM Tusk claimed "Russian" drones were shot down over Poland’s airspace. Russia's charge d'affaires in Poland confirmed Warsaw has not presented any proof of the drones' origin. The Russian Defense Ministry denied striking targets in Poland, offering to hold consultations on the matter.

