Russian Forces Liberated Settlement of Olgovskoye in Zaporozhye Region
Russian Forces Liberated Settlement of Olgovskoye in Zaporozhye Region
Sputnik International
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok liberated the settlement of Olgovskoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2025-09-15T09:39+0000
2025-09-15T09:39+0000
2025-09-15T09:39+0000
Russian Forces Liberated Settlement of Olgovskoye in Zaporozhye Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Vostok liberated the settlement of Olgovskoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of offensive actions, Battlegroup Vostok liberated the village
of Olgovskoye in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 460 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 460 servicepeople, six combat armored vehicles, three cars and two field artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 240 Ukrainian military personnel, while Battlegroup Yug and Battlegroup Vostok have each eliminated up to 260 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces have hit transport infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as storage and launch sites for drones, the statement read.