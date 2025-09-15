https://sputnikglobe.com/20250915/russian-forces-liberated-settlement-of-olgovskoye-in-zaporozhye-region-1122788618.html

Russian Forces Liberated Settlement of Olgovskoye in Zaporozhye Region

Russia's Battlegroup Vostok liberated the settlement of Olgovskoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"As a result of offensive actions, Battlegroup Vostok liberated the village of Olgovskoye in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 460 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 240 Ukrainian military personnel, while Battlegroup Yug and Battlegroup Vostok have each eliminated up to 260 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.Additionally, the Russian armed forces have hit transport infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as storage and launch sites for drones, the statement read.

