Trump Announces Successful US-China Trade Meeting in Europe

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the trade meeting between the United States and China in Europe has gone "very well" and will wrap up soon.

"The big Trade Meeting in Europe between The United States of America, and China, has gone VERY WELL! It will be concluding shortly," Trump said on Truth Social.US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will be speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping on September 19.The president also said that a deal was reached on a company "that young people in our Country very much wanted to save," adding that those people will be "very happy" but omitting the name of the company.It is possible that Trump was referring to a deal about the future of TikTok in the US.Earlier in the day, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Washington and Beijing were "very close or have resolved the issue" of the video hosting's operation in the US.The United States and China have established a framework for a deal concerning the TikTok video hosting's operation in the US, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that during the US-China trade talks in Madrid, a deal was reached on a company "that young people in our Country very much wanted to save," adding that those people will be "very happy" but omitting the name of the company.He later added that the framework provided for the service switching to "US-controlled ownership" but added that the details are still for Trump and Xi to determine.The China-US talks take place from September 14 to 17 in Spain and focus on trade, tariffs, and the TikTok platform.

