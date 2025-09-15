https://sputnikglobe.com/20250915/ukrainian-forces-face-starlink-communication-blackout-along-entire-front-line-1122789319.html
SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications service has stopped working for the Ukrainian armed forces along the entire front line, commander of the Ukrainian unmanned systems forces Robert Brovdi said on Monday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications service has stopped working for the Ukrainian armed forces along the entire front line, commander of the Ukrainian unmanned systems forces Robert Brovdi said on Monday.
"Starlink is down again along the entire front," Brovdi wrote on Telegram, but adding later that as of 08:02 local time (05:02 GMT) the communication was gradually recovering.
Earlier in the day, outages in the Starlink satellite communications was recorded worldwide, according to data from the Downdetector website, which tracks failures and shutdowns of popular internet resources.
Starlink is a satellite network
designed to provide broadband internet access around the globe. In total, more than 7,800 Starlink satellites have been launched into orbit since 2019. The number of users exceeds six million in more than 100 countries, with 42 new countries joining over the past year, according to Starlink.