International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250915/ukrainian-forces-face-starlink-communication-blackout-along-entire-front-line-1122789319.html
Ukrainian Forces Face Starlink Communication Blackout Along Entire Front Line
Ukrainian Forces Face Starlink Communication Blackout Along Entire Front Line
Sputnik International
SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications service has stopped working for the Ukrainian armed forces along the entire front line, commander of the Ukrainian unmanned systems forces Robert Brovdi said on Monday.
2025-09-15T09:54+0000
2025-09-15T09:54+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
starlink
internet
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082884290_0:2:1072:605_1920x0_80_0_0_fcc8d8c94c63d4baa8e42d1e7ead9803.png
"Starlink is down again along the entire front," Brovdi wrote on Telegram, but adding later that as of 08:02 local time (05:02 GMT) the communication was gradually recovering. Earlier in the day, outages in the Starlink satellite communications was recorded worldwide, according to data from the Downdetector website, which tracks failures and shutdowns of popular internet resources. Starlink is a satellite network designed to provide broadband internet access around the globe. In total, more than 7,800 Starlink satellites have been launched into orbit since 2019. The number of users exceeds six million in more than 100 countries, with 42 new countries joining over the past year, according to Starlink.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/ukrainian-military-goes-dark-major-starlink-outage-paralyzes-war-machine-1122488093.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082884290_132:0:941:607_1920x0_80_0_0_0f4aa540a65fe6136ea0048267bd74e4.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian forces, starlink communication blackout, ukrainian unmanned systems
ukrainian forces, starlink communication blackout, ukrainian unmanned systems

Ukrainian Forces Face Starlink Communication Blackout Along Entire Front Line

09:54 GMT 15.09.2025
© StarlinkStarlink, SpaceX, Elon Musk
Starlink, SpaceX, Elon Musk - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2025
© Starlink
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications service has stopped working for the Ukrainian armed forces along the entire front line, commander of the Ukrainian unmanned systems forces Robert Brovdi said on Monday.
"Starlink is down again along the entire front," Brovdi wrote on Telegram, but adding later that as of 08:02 local time (05:02 GMT) the communication was gradually recovering.
Earlier in the day, outages in the Starlink satellite communications was recorded worldwide, according to data from the Downdetector website, which tracks failures and shutdowns of popular internet resources.
Starlink is a satellite network designed to provide broadband internet access around the globe. In total, more than 7,800 Starlink satellites have been launched into orbit since 2019. The number of users exceeds six million in more than 100 countries, with 42 new countries joining over the past year, according to Starlink.
Starlink Satellites Imaged from CTIO - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2025
World
Ukrainian Military Goes Dark: Major Starlink Outage Paralyzes War Machine
25 July, 03:41 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала