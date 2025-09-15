https://sputnikglobe.com/20250915/ukrainian-forces-face-starlink-communication-blackout-along-entire-front-line-1122789319.html

Ukrainian Forces Face Starlink Communication Blackout Along Entire Front Line

Ukrainian Forces Face Starlink Communication Blackout Along Entire Front Line

Sputnik International

SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications service has stopped working for the Ukrainian armed forces along the entire front line, commander of the Ukrainian unmanned systems forces Robert Brovdi said on Monday.

2025-09-15T09:54+0000

2025-09-15T09:54+0000

2025-09-15T09:54+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

starlink

internet

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082884290_0:2:1072:605_1920x0_80_0_0_fcc8d8c94c63d4baa8e42d1e7ead9803.png

"Starlink is down again along the entire front," Brovdi wrote on Telegram, but adding later that as of 08:02 local time (05:02 GMT) the communication was gradually recovering. Earlier in the day, outages in the Starlink satellite communications was recorded worldwide, according to data from the Downdetector website, which tracks failures and shutdowns of popular internet resources. Starlink is a satellite network designed to provide broadband internet access around the globe. In total, more than 7,800 Starlink satellites have been launched into orbit since 2019. The number of users exceeds six million in more than 100 countries, with 42 new countries joining over the past year, according to Starlink.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/ukrainian-military-goes-dark-major-starlink-outage-paralyzes-war-machine-1122488093.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian forces, starlink communication blackout, ukrainian unmanned systems