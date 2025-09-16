https://sputnikglobe.com/20250916/israel-strikes-yemens-hodeidah-port-1122797028.html
Israel Strikes Yemen's Hodeidah Port
Israel Strikes Yemen's Hodeidah Port
Sputnik International
Israel carried out a series of airstrikes on the port of Hudaydah in western Yemen on Tuesday, a source in the local government told Sputnik.
2025-09-16T13:49+0000
2025-09-16T13:49+0000
2025-09-16T13:49+0000
world
middle east
yemen
hodeidah
israel defense forces (idf)
israel
houthi
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/17/1122321852_0:321:3070:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5e023f35b5b5ea1bb432f2a6a989d194.jpg
"Israeli fighter jets carried out a series of raids on the port of Hudaydah, five powerful explosions were heard," the source said. A strong fire broke out in the port following the strikes, the source added.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Tuesday that it carried out a strike on the port of Hudaydah in Yemen in response to a missile attack of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250910/israel-launches-strikes-on-yemeni-defense-ministry---source-1122766151.html
yemen
hodeidah
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/17/1122321852_204:0:2935:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f1721057a3beaa58811d8683fe2644ff.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
yemen's hodeidah port, israel strikes, western yemen, airstrikes
yemen's hodeidah port, israel strikes, western yemen, airstrikes
Israel Strikes Yemen's Hodeidah Port
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Israel carried out a series of airstrikes on the port of Hudaydah in western Yemen on Tuesday, a source in the local government told Sputnik.
"Israeli fighter jets carried out a series of raids on the port of Hudaydah, five powerful explosions were heard," the source said.
A strong fire broke out in the port following the strikes, the source added.
The Israel Defense Forces
(IDF) confirmed on Tuesday that it carried out a strike on the port of Hudaydah in Yemen in response to a missile attack of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis.
"A short while ago, the IDF struck a military infrastructure site belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime at the Hudaydah Port in Yemen... The strike was carried out in response to the repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel, including the launch UAVs and surface-to-surface missiles towards the State of Israel," the IDF said on Telegram.