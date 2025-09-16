https://sputnikglobe.com/20250916/israel-strikes-yemens-hodeidah-port-1122797028.html

Israel Strikes Yemen's Hodeidah Port

Sputnik International

Israel carried out a series of airstrikes on the port of Hudaydah in western Yemen on Tuesday, a source in the local government told Sputnik.

world

middle east

yemen

hodeidah

israel defense forces (idf)

israel

houthi

"Israeli fighter jets carried out a series of raids on the port of Hudaydah, five powerful explosions were heard," the source said. A strong fire broke out in the port following the strikes, the source added.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Tuesday that it carried out a strike on the port of Hudaydah in Yemen in response to a missile attack of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis.

