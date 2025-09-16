https://sputnikglobe.com/20250916/lavrov-on-intervision-environment-of-harmony-friendship-and-mutual-respect-1122795009.html

Lavrov: Intervision 2025 Fosters Environment of Respect, Friendship, and Cultural Exchange

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a briefing ahead of the Intervision 2025 International Music Contest, scheduled to take place in Moscow.

Key statements by Sergey Lavrov on the Intervision Music Competition:Lavrov: If you like Eurovision - watch it. But preserving culture, traditions, and moral values is now in higher demand, which is encouraging. And if anyone wants to vote for men with beards in women’s dresses, we do not forbid it.What has Deputy PM Dmitry Chernyshenko said about the Intervision music contest? Sergey Kiriyenko, First Deputy Presidential Chief: We are aware that some countries tried to prevent participants from taking part or traveling to Russia

