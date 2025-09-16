Lavrov: Intervision 2025 Fosters Environment of Respect, Friendship, and Cultural Exchange
09:10 GMT 16.09.2025 (Updated: 09:28 GMT 16.09.2025)
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich/
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a briefing ahead of the Intervision 2025 International Music Contest, scheduled to take place in Moscow.
Key statements by Sergey Lavrov on the Intervision Music Competition:
The event is aimed at preserving traditions, including spiritual and cultural ones.
The Foreign Ministry is actively assisting in attracting foreign participants; this year, 23 foreign contestants will take part.
Symbolically, the show will open with Cuba and close with India, demonstrating its global reach.
Contestants perform songs in their national languages, as was originally agreed.
We also expect honorary guests from the participating countries at the finale.
Environment of harmony, friendship and mutual respect
Cuba to open the show and India to close, which is 'emblematic'
Lavrov: If you like Eurovision - watch it. But preserving culture, traditions, and moral values is now in higher demand, which is encouraging. And if anyone wants to vote for men with beards in women’s dresses, we do not forbid it.
We are gradually moving away from the term “unfriendly countries.” It remains in use for now, but as Vladimir Putin recently said in Vladivostok: “For us, there are no unfriendly countries, only governments that are unfriendly to Russia.”
If some countries form their governments without paying attention to culture and the arts, that’s their problem. Neither the US nor the UK have titles like “Honored” or “People’s Artist,” but Russia does, because we encourage cultural development.
We do not aim to influence other governments, unlike what USAID did before its dissolution.
What has Deputy PM Dmitry Chernyshenko said about the Intervision music contest?
We are very grateful to Sergey Lavrov for personally overseeing the preparation of the Intervision contest.
More than 100 participants from the Youth Festival will attend Intervision, mainly taking part in flash mobs.
Volunteers for the competition include representatives from four friendly countries — Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Belarus.
The competition will be fair; the strongest will win. Russia will once again demonstrate its hospitality.
Sergey Kiriyenko, First Deputy Presidential Chief: We are aware that some countries tried to prevent participants from taking part or traveling to Russia
9 September, 18:53 GMT