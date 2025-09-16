International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 445 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 445 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD
Russian Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 445 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 445 servicepeople, an armored fighting vehicle and four motor vehicles," the ministry said in a statement. Russian Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 260 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost over 255 soldiers in battles with Russian Battlegroup Vostok. At the same time, Russian Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 230 Ukrainian soldiers in past day, the statement said. The Russian armed forces have also struck a fuel depot and a logistics hub for distributing weapons and military equipment supplied to Ukraine by Western countries, the ministry added.
Ukraine Loses Up to 445 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 445 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 445 servicepeople, an armored fighting vehicle and four motor vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 260 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost over 255 soldiers in battles with Russian Battlegroup Vostok.
At the same time, Russian Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 230 Ukrainian soldiers in past day, the statement said.
The Russian armed forces have also struck a fuel depot and a logistics hub for distributing weapons and military equipment supplied to Ukraine by Western countries, the ministry added.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Olgovskoye in Zaporozhye Region
Yesterday, 09:39 GMT
