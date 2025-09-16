https://sputnikglobe.com/20250916/ukrainian-armed-forces-shell-area-of-fuel-depots-of-zaporozhye-power-plant-1122796669.html
Ukrainian Armed Forces Shell Area of Fuel Depots of Zaporozhye Power Plant
The Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted artillery shelling in the area of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant fuel depots, the plant said on Tuesday.
"The Ukrainian armed forces are conducting artillery shelling in the area of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant fuel depots," the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant said on Telegram. As a result of the shelling, dry vegetation in the adjacent area caught fire, the statement added. There were no casualties among the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant personnel after the shelling, the statement also said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted artillery shelling in the area of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant fuel depots, the plant said on Tuesday.

As a result of the shelling, dry vegetation in the adjacent area caught fire, the statement added.
As a result of the shelling, dry vegetation in the adjacent area caught fire, the statement added.
"The distance from the fire to the diesel fuel tanks is approximately 400 meters [0.2 miles]. There is currently no threat to the main infrastructure facilities. It is important to note that the radiation levels at the plant and in the surrounding area are within normal limits," the statement read.
There were no casualties among the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant personnel after the shelling, the statement also said.
"A fire at the fuel depots, where the fuel necessary for the operation of the plant is stored, could potentially lead to catastrophic consequences. Meanwhile, we emphasize that at the moment the fire has been localized, and the situation is fully controlled by the station personnel and emergency services," the statement read.