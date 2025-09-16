https://sputnikglobe.com/20250916/ukrainian-armed-forces-shell-area-of-fuel-depots-of-zaporozhye-power-plant-1122796669.html

Ukrainian Armed Forces Shell Area of Fuel Depots of Zaporozhye Power Plant

The Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted artillery shelling in the area of ​​the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant fuel depots, the plant said on Tuesday.

"The Ukrainian armed forces are conducting artillery shelling in the area of ​​the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant fuel depots," the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant said on Telegram. As a result of the shelling, dry vegetation in the adjacent area caught fire, the statement added. There were no casualties among the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant personnel after the shelling, the statement also said.

