Putin Holds Phone Call With Modi
Putin Holds Phone Call With Modi
President of Russia Vladimir Putin announced that he had a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"I just had a conversation with the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Modi," Putin said during a video conference with government members.Relations between India and Russia are based on trust and friendship, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.India is showing the highest economic growth rates among the major economies of the world, Vladimir Putin said.Putin added that he congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday during a phone conversation."I just had a conversation with the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Modi... On behalf of all of you, I have taken the liberty to congratulate our friend, the Prime Minister of India, on his 75th birthday. And I want to convey his best words and wishes to the Russian leadership," Putin said at a video conference meeting with members of the government.
Putin Holds Phone Call With Modi

13:11 GMT 17.09.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he had congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday during a telephone conversation.
"I just had a conversation with the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Modi," Putin said during a video conference with government members.
Relations between India and Russia are based on trust and friendship, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In modern history, more precisely, since the time of the Soviet Union, and then during the time of the new Russia, relations between India and Russia have been exceptionally trusting, friendly and, of course, supra-partisan," Putin added.

India is showing the highest economic growth rates among the major economies of the world, Vladimir Putin said.
Putin added that he congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday during a phone conversation.
"I just had a conversation with the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Modi... On behalf of all of you, I have taken the liberty to congratulate our friend, the Prime Minister of India, on his 75th birthday. And I want to convey his best words and wishes to the Russian leadership," Putin said at a video conference meeting with members of the government.
