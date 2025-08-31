https://sputnikglobe.com/20250831/russia-india-china-trilateral-game-changer-in-global-politics-1122693940.html
Russia-India-China Trilateral: Game-Changer in Global Politics
The evolving trilateral Russia-India-China (RIC) format—with more alignment, more coordination—could have a “potentially huge impact on global affairs,” Robinder Sachdev, geopolitical analyst as well as founder and president of The Imagindia Institute, told Sputnik. Counterweight to Western Dominance With Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Sachdev suggests: Russia and China bring vast natural resources, India and China add human capital and technology, and together the three nations hold the world’s factory, oil, and talent in AI, the pundit noted. Dr. Raj Kumar Sharma, senior research fellow at the New Delhi-based NatStrat think tank, similarly voiced hope that the synergy of the Russia-India-China format would further play out in BRICS and the SCO. BRICS & Broader World Matrix Modi’s visit to China marks a continuation of a shift that began a year ago in Kazan, where Modi and Xi met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit. Since then, there has been steady “inch by inch” progress, Dr. Sachdev noted. US Tariffs Fuel Global Recalibration The US put tariffs on India, but this plan backfired. Instead of hurting India, it actually made them build new alliances faster.
As part of his four-day visit to China, Russian President Vladimir Putin will conduct a number of bilateral talks with leaders of foreign states attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit being held in Tianjin.
Counterweight to Western Dominance
With Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Sachdev suggests:
“I’m sure there could be some coordination… back-channel diplomacy… some alignment.”
Russia and China bring vast natural resources, India and China add human capital and technology, and together the three nations hold the world’s factory, oil, and talent in AI, the pundit noted.
Dr. Raj Kumar Sharma, senior research fellow at the New Delhi-based NatStrat think tank, similarly voiced hope that the synergy of the Russia-India-China format would further play out in BRICS and the SCO.
It would offer a Eurasian platform that “opposes any kind of hegemony in global politics,” he noted.
BRICS & Broader World Matrix
Modi’s visit to China
marks a continuation of a shift that began a year ago in Kazan, where Modi and Xi met on the sidelines of the BRICS
summit.
Since then, there has been steady “inch by inch” progress, Dr. Sachdev noted.
US Tariffs Fuel Global Recalibration
The US put tariffs
on India, but this plan backfired. Instead of hurting India, it actually made them build new alliances faster.
“It has forced India to think more in terms of the world matrix, and how we calibrate our relations with others,” Dr. Sachdev said.