The evolving trilateral Russia-India-China (RIC) format—with more alignment, more coordination—could have a “potentially huge impact on global affairs,” Robinder Sachdev, geopolitical analyst as well as founder and president of The Imagindia Institute, told Sputnik.

The evolving trilateral Russia-India-China (RIC) format—with more alignment, more coordination—could have a “potentially huge impact on global affairs,” Robinder Sachdev, geopolitical analyst as well as founder and president of The Imagindia Institute, told Sputnik. Counterweight to Western Dominance With Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Sachdev suggests: Russia and China bring vast natural resources, India and China add human capital and technology, and together the three nations hold the world’s factory, oil, and talent in AI, the pundit noted. Dr. Raj Kumar Sharma, senior research fellow at the New Delhi-based NatStrat think tank, similarly voiced hope that the synergy of the Russia-India-China format would further play out in BRICS and the SCO. BRICS & Broader World Matrix Modi’s visit to China marks a continuation of a shift that began a year ago in Kazan, where Modi and Xi met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit. Since then, there has been steady “inch by inch” progress, Dr. Sachdev noted. US Tariffs Fuel Global Recalibration The US put tariffs on India, but this plan backfired. Instead of hurting India, it actually made them build new alliances faster.

