Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid in Baghdad, stressing the need to maintain dialogue between the two countries.
The Russian Security Council said on Tuesday that Shoigu, during his visit to Iraq, held a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani, and the parties discussed the Russian-Arab summit, which will be held in mid-October in Moscow. Later on Tuesday, Shoigu met with Abdul Latif Rashid. Commenting on Israel's strike on Doha earlier this month, Shoigu said that the attack on the peaceful capital of Qatar demonstrates the consequences of an uncontrolled regional crisis. The Russian Security Council Secretary emphasized that the situation in the Middle East is extremely difficult and that the Israeli-Palestinian escalation raises serious concerns, along with the tensions in Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen. Shoigu expressed confidence that the upcoming Russian-Arab summit will become an important event in world politics and will clearly demonstrate the achieved level of Russian-Arab cooperation and give it new impetus. Shoigu also met with Iraqi Defense Minister Thabit Al-Abbasi on Tuesday, saying that Moscow is ready to interact with Baghdad in all areas of military-technical cooperation.
Russia's Shoigu Meets With Iraqi President

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid in Baghdad, stressing the need to maintain dialogue between the two countries.
The Russian Security Council said on Tuesday that Shoigu, during his visit to Iraq, held a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani, and the parties discussed the Russian-Arab summit, which will be held in mid-October in Moscow. Later on Tuesday, Shoigu met with Abdul Latif Rashid.
"Against the backdrop of the deteriorating situation in the sphere of international security, I am convinced of the need to maintain a dynamic dialogue between our countries through the Security Councils," Shoigu said.
Commenting on Israel’s strike on Doha earlier this month, Shoigu said that the attack on the peaceful capital of Qatar demonstrates the consequences of an uncontrolled regional crisis.
"The result was that Doha suspended its mediation efforts in the Palestinian-Israeli standoff. The architecture of the negotiations was destroyed," Shoigu said, calling for an end to the "unprecedented bloodshed in the Gaza Strip."
The Russian Security Council Secretary emphasized that the situation in the Middle East is extremely difficult and that the Israeli-Palestinian escalation raises serious concerns, along with the tensions in Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.
Shoigu expressed confidence that the upcoming Russian-Arab summit will become an important event in world politics and will clearly demonstrate the achieved level of Russian-Arab cooperation and give it new impetus.
Shoigu also met with Iraqi Defense Minister Thabit Al-Abbasi on Tuesday, saying that Moscow is ready to interact with Baghdad in all areas of military-technical cooperation.
