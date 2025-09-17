International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 535 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 535 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 535 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
12:31 GMT 17.09.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 535 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 535 servicepeople, five armored fighting vehicles, including an M113 armored personnel carrier, a MaxxPro armored car, and a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, and three artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 275 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 255 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug.
At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 250 Ukrainian soldiers in past day, the statement said.
In battles with Russia's Battlegroup Sever, Kiev has lost up to 190 troops over the past 24 hours, and an armored personnel carrier, five vehicles, three field artillery pieces, eight ammunition and supply depots were destroyed, the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, eight motor vehicles, eight electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots over the past day, the statement read.
The Russian armed forces have also struck railway infrastructure facilities used by Ukrainian military, as well as drone storage and launch sites, the ministry also said, adding that the Russian air defense systems shot down 357 Ukrainian drones in past day.
