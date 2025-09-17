https://sputnikglobe.com/20250917/ukraine-tries-to-sabotage-us-line-on-resolving-ukrainian-conflict---lavrov-1122800335.html
Ukraine Tries to Sabotage US Line on Resolving Ukrainian Conflict - Lavrov
Kiev is trying to sabotage Washington's current line on settling the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"We also see that the new administration in Washington also understands the need to resolve the crisis by recognizing its root causes and taking actions that will eliminate them... And at the same time, we also see how Kiev is trying in every way to sabotage this US administration's line," Lavrov said during an embassy roundtable on the Ukrainian crisis. Ukraine is also trying to prevent the "sound forces" in the West from following a course to resolve the conflict, the foreign minister also said, adding that Kiev and Europe are trying to convince US President Donald Trump to abandon peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine. Russia never strikes civilians or civilian infrastructure, Sergey Lavrov said, commenting on the UN Secretariat's response to Kiev's accusations against Russia.The UN is turning a blind eye to Kiev's actions that violate international humanitarian law, the foreign minister added.
MOSCOW, September 17 (Sputnik) - Kiev is trying to sabotage Washington's current line on settling the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"We also see that the new administration in Washington also understands the need to resolve the crisis by recognizing its root causes and taking actions that will eliminate them... And at the same time, we also see how Kiev is trying in every way to sabotage this US administration's line," Lavrov said during an embassy roundtable on the Ukrainian crisis
Ukraine is also trying to prevent the "sound forces" in the West from following a course to resolve the conflict, the foreign minister also said, adding that Kiev and Europe are trying to convince US President Donald Trump to abandon peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine.
"Europe is clearly trying to brazenly win a place for itself at the negotiating table, although from the position it espouses – revanchism and inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia – there is, of course, no place at the negotiating table," Lavrov said.
Russia never strikes civilians or civilian infrastructure, Sergey Lavrov said, commenting on the UN Secretariat's response to Kiev's accusations against Russia.
"Every time Ukraine and its European masters start throwing a tantrum, accusing Russia of destroying civilian targets and civilians, we see the UN Secretariat backing up such statements and, together with the West and Ukraine, demanding that Russia be punished in some way. The Russian army never operates or strikes civilian objects or civilians," Lavrov said during an embassy round table on the Ukrainian crisis.
The UN is turning a blind eye to Kiev's actions that violate international humanitarian law, the foreign minister added.