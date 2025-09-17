https://sputnikglobe.com/20250917/ukraine-tries-to-sabotage-us-line-on-resolving-ukrainian-conflict---lavrov-1122800335.html

Ukraine Tries to Sabotage US Line on Resolving Ukrainian Conflict - Lavrov

Kiev is trying to sabotage Washington's current line on settling the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We also see that the new administration in Washington also understands the need to resolve the crisis by recognizing its root causes and taking actions that will eliminate them... And at the same time, we also see how Kiev is trying in every way to sabotage this US administration's line," Lavrov said during an embassy roundtable on the Ukrainian crisis. Ukraine is also trying to prevent the "sound forces" in the West from following a course to resolve the conflict, the foreign minister also said, adding that Kiev and Europe are trying to convince US President Donald Trump to abandon peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine. Russia never strikes civilians or civilian infrastructure, Sergey Lavrov said, commenting on the UN Secretariat's response to Kiev's accusations against Russia.The UN is turning a blind eye to Kiev's actions that violate international humanitarian law, the foreign minister added.

