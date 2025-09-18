International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250918/europe-cant-demand-us-sanctions-on-russian-oil-while-still-buying-it--whitaker-1122804899.html
Europe Can’t Demand US Sanctions on Russian Oil While Still Buying It – Whitaker
Europe Can’t Demand US Sanctions on Russian Oil While Still Buying It – Whitaker
Sputnik International
European allies cannot urge the United States to be the first to sanction Russian oil buyers while continuing to purchase it themselves, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on Wednesday.
2025-09-18T04:49+0000
2025-09-18T04:49+0000
world
russia
donald trump
nato
matthew whitaker
russian economy
russian economy under sanctions
eu sanctions
russian oil shipments
oil trade
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/12/1122805005_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d7c81f72de7ef01019b504ae2bcdc81b.jpg
"They [Europeans] can't insist that the United States moves first when they're unwilling to do it and again, continue to buy it themselves," Whitaker told Fox News. Whitaker's comments came after Trump's open letter to all NATO countries last week, in which he expressed his willingness to impose "major" sanctions on Russia, provided that all NATO members take similar action and cease purchasing Russian oil. On Monday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Washington would not hit China and India with tariffs over their purchases of Russian oil unless the EU did first. The official further urged European states to play a more active role in curbing Russia's oil revenues and ending the Ukraine conflict. Russia has repeatedly said that it will cope with the sanctions pressure, suggesting that the West lacks the courage to admit the failure of its sanctions policy. Western officials have repeatedly complained about the sanctions being ineffective.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/sanctions-may-have-no-effect-on-russia-but-more-are-coming--trump-1122530973.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/12/1122805005_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_350121314ecfb868e9975a466b799ace.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sanctions on russia, anti-russian sanctions, anti-russian bias, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding for ukraine, us funding to ukraine, russian economy under sanctions, us sanctions, sanctions on russia, sanctions against russia, us hegemony, unipolar world, russophobia, russophoby, anti-russian bias, trump tariffs, tariffs, trump-russia ralations, trump-putin relations
sanctions on russia, anti-russian sanctions, anti-russian bias, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding for ukraine, us funding to ukraine, russian economy under sanctions, us sanctions, sanctions on russia, sanctions against russia, us hegemony, unipolar world, russophobia, russophoby, anti-russian bias, trump tariffs, tariffs, trump-russia ralations, trump-putin relations

Europe Can’t Demand US Sanctions on Russian Oil While Still Buying It – Whitaker

04:49 GMT 18.09.2025
© AP Photo / Brendan SmialowskiUS President Donald Trump, left, speaks next to, from left, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and US' ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the NATO summit of heads of state and government in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025
US President Donald Trump, left, speaks next to, from left, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and US' ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the NATO summit of heads of state and government in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2025
© AP Photo / Brendan Smialowski
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – European allies cannot urge the United States to be the first to sanction Russian oil buyers while continuing to purchase it themselves, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on Wednesday.
"They [Europeans] can't insist that the United States moves first when they're unwilling to do it and again, continue to buy it themselves," Whitaker told Fox News.
Whitaker's comments came after Trump's open letter to all NATO countries last week, in which he expressed his willingness to impose "major" sanctions on Russia, provided that all NATO members take similar action and cease purchasing Russian oil.
On Monday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Washington would not hit China and India with tariffs over their purchases of Russian oil unless the EU did first. The official further urged European states to play a more active role in curbing Russia's oil revenues and ending the Ukraine conflict.
Russia has repeatedly said that it will cope with the sanctions pressure, suggesting that the West lacks the courage to admit the failure of its sanctions policy. Western officials have repeatedly complained about the sanctions being ineffective.
President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order restarting the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools as professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau looks on, Thursday, July 31, 2025, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2025
World
Sanctions May Have No Effect on Russia, But More Are Coming – Trump
1 August, 04:43 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала