Germany Faces Shortfall of $17.6Bln for Highway, Road Repairs, Modernization - Report

Germany Faces Shortfall of $17.6Bln for Highway, Road Repairs, Modernization - Report

Germany faces an investment shortage of about 15 billion euros ($17.6 billion) to modernize and repair roads and highways, which could slow down current work and even shut down some road sections - report

2025-09-18T16:32+0000

2025-09-18T16:32+0000

2025-09-18T16:33+0000

"Based on the approved medium-term financial planning through 2029, funding for federal highways in the coming years is not secured in many areas," the ministry's confidential documents were cited by the newspaper. This threatens federal highways with a significant deterioration of road conditions, even leading to traffic restrictions, meaning the closure of existing roads, the report said. New highway projects and the expansion of old ones are also at risk. In case of highways, there is a shortage of "funds for engineering services to plan and implement construction activities" in the budget, not only for new projects, but also "in the area of maintaining existing roads." The ministry plans to address this budget deficit for subsequent adjustment, the Bild newspaper reported. In July, the German government approved the draft federal budget for 2026 and the financial plan until 2029, which includes an increase in spending on internal security. More funds are planned to be allocated to support the activities of law enforcement agencies, including the federal police, the German Interior Ministry said. In total, borrowings will amount to 850 billion euros by 2029. Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government intends to allocate this money to modernize infrastructure, arm the Bundeswehr, and stimulate the economy.

