Moldova Should Restore Strategic Relations With Russia After Elections - Ex-President
Moldova Should Restore Strategic Relations With Russia After Elections - Ex-President
Moldova needs to immediately begin restoring fraternal relations with Russia after the parliamentary elections, Vladimir Voronin, former president, chairman of the Communist Party, and a leader of the patriotic electoral bloc of socialists, communists, the Heart of Moldova and the Future of Moldova parties, said in an interview with Sputnik.
"This must be done immediately. Remove all barriers, everything that hinders friendly, fraternal, and strategic relations with Russia. Immediately. Return to the strategic partnership agreement signed in 2002," Voronin, the leader of the patriotic electoral bloc of socialists, communists, the Heart of Moldova and the Future of Moldova parties, said, when asked whether Moldova could restore relations with Russia.
Moldova Should Restore Strategic Relations With Russia After Elections - Ex-President

05:03 GMT 18.09.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moldova needs to immediately begin restoring fraternal relations with Russia after the parliamentary elections, Vladimir Voronin, former president, chairman of the Communist Party, said in an interview with Sputnik.
"This must be done immediately. Remove all barriers, everything that hinders friendly, fraternal, and strategic relations with Russia. Immediately. Return to the strategic partnership agreement signed in 2002," Voronin, the leader of the patriotic electoral bloc of socialists, communists, the Heart of Moldova and the Future of Moldova parties, said, when asked whether Moldova could restore relations with Russia.
Moldova's Gagauzia Autonomous Region Seeks Stronger Russian Support and Ties - Governor
1 March 2024, 10:43 GMT
Moldova's Gagauzia Autonomous Region Seeks Stronger Russian Support and Ties - Governor
1 March 2024, 10:43 GMT
