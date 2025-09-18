https://sputnikglobe.com/20250918/russian-stock-market-plans-to-raise-12bln-in-foreign-investment-by-2030--pm-mishustin-1122806241.html

Russian Stock Market Plans to Raise $12Bln in Foreign Investment by 2030 – PM Mishustin

The Russian stock market plans to attract $12 billion in foreign investment by 2030, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

The Russian stock market plans to attract $12 billion in foreign investment by 2030, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.Russia's economy is smoothly adapting to current realities, and the country continues to move forward, and this is noticeable in all areas, he pointed out.Russia consistently ranks fourth in world in terms of economy, the prime minister added.It is important to increase the share of non-oil and gas revenues in Russia, this is the key to fulfilling all state obligations, the Russian Prime Minister said.In 2025, the Moscow Financial Forum celebrates its 10th anniversary. This year's theme is "Financial System: Challenges and Tasks."The forum brings together officials from the government, businesses, public organizations, and top experts in finance and economics. Each year, the forum discusses key issues in financial and economic policy, the long-term stability of Russia's financial system, and finds solutions for improving the country's financial sector.

