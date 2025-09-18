Russian Stock Market Plans to Raise $12Bln in Foreign Investment by 2030 – PM Mishustin
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankAndrei Makarov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Budget and Taxes, Sergei Sobyanin, Mayor of Moscow, Elvira Nabiullina, Chairwoman of the Central Bank of Russia, Anton Siluanov, Minister of Finance of Russia (from left to right) at the plenary session "Financial System: Challenges and Tasks" during the 10th Moscow Financial Forum. On the screen – Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of Russia.
In 2025, the Moscow Financial Forum celebrates its 10th anniversary. This year's theme is "Financial System: Challenges and Tasks."
The Russian stock market plans to attract $12 billion in foreign investment by 2030, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.
"By 2030, it is planned to attract one trillion rubles in such investments. And the most important task for achieving this goal is the mutual development of exchange trading with friendly countries," Mishustin said in a video address to participants of the 10th Moscow Financial Forum 2025, adding that the Russian stock market should be accessible to foreign capital.
Russia's economy is smoothly adapting to current realities, and the country continues to move forward, and this is noticeable in all areas, he pointed out.
"The economy is smoothly adapting to current realities. And progress is continuing. This is noticeable in all areas — from social development to infrastructure and technology," Mishustin said in a video address to participants of the 10th Moscow Financial Forum 2025.
Russia consistently ranks fourth in world in terms of economy, the prime minister added.
It is important to increase the share of non-oil and gas revenues in Russia, this is the key to fulfilling all state obligations, the Russian Prime Minister said.
"With lower oil prices, it is important to increase the share of non-oil and gas revenues. This is the key to fulfilling all state obligations," Mishustin said.
The forum brings together officials from the government, businesses, public organizations, and top experts in finance and economics. Each year, the forum discusses key issues in financial and economic policy, the long-term stability of Russia's financial system, and finds solutions for improving the country's financial sector.
27 August, 12:42 GMT