https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/lavrov-and-rubio-to-meet-on-unga-sidelines-1122817571.html

Lavrov, Rubio to Meet on UNGA Sidelines

Lavrov, Rubio to Meet on UNGA Sidelines

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

2025-09-19T13:22+0000

2025-09-19T13:22+0000

2025-09-19T13:39+0000

russia

us

un general assembly

talks

sergey lavrov

marco rubio

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/13/1122817224_0:0:3180:1790_1920x0_80_0_0_a30902ea9ce9912d45a177c87cac7292.jpg

The top diplomats are going to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral and multilateral issues, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.The envoy to the UN said, “It is clear that they will discuss the whole range of issues, both bilateral and multilateral.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/russia-us-discuss-cooperation-opportunities-in-arctic-alaska---putin-1122662939.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, us secretary of state marco rubio, the 80th session of the un general assembly, the planned meeting between lavrov and rubio