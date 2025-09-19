International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/lavrov-and-rubio-to-meet-on-unga-sidelines-1122817571.html
Lavrov, Rubio to Meet on UNGA Sidelines
Lavrov, Rubio to Meet on UNGA Sidelines
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
2025-09-19T13:22+0000
2025-09-19T13:39+0000
russia
us
un general assembly
talks
sergey lavrov
marco rubio
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/13/1122817224_0:0:3180:1790_1920x0_80_0_0_a30902ea9ce9912d45a177c87cac7292.jpg
The top diplomats are going to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral and multilateral issues, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.The envoy to the UN said, “It is clear that they will discuss the whole range of issues, both bilateral and multilateral.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/russia-us-discuss-cooperation-opportunities-in-arctic-alaska---putin-1122662939.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/13/1122817224_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c441643513cdf997218e2bc3a65d158a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, us secretary of state marco rubio, the 80th session of the un general assembly, the planned meeting between lavrov and rubio
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, us secretary of state marco rubio, the 80th session of the un general assembly, the planned meeting between lavrov and rubio

Lavrov, Rubio to Meet on UNGA Sidelines

13:22 GMT 19.09.2025 (Updated: 13:39 GMT 19.09.2025)
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. File photo
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
The top diplomats are going to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral and multilateral issues, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.
"I cannot reveal the details [of the planned meeting between Lavrov and Rubio at the UN] yet, because there are none,” Nebenzia told the Vesti Telegram channel.
The envoy to the UN said, “It is clear that they will discuss the whole range of issues, both bilateral and multilateral.”
“There is no agenda as such yet, but such a meeting is planned," Nebenzia concluded.
Рабочая поездка президента Владимира Путина в Приволжский федеральный округ - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2025
World
Russia, US Discuss Cooperation Opportunities in Arctic, Alaska - Putin
23 August, 00:10 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала