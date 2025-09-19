Lavrov, Rubio to Meet on UNGA Sidelines

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/lavrov-and-rubio-to-meet-on-unga-sidelines-1122817571.html
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
The top diplomats are going to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral and multilateral issues, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.The envoy to the UN said, “It is clear that they will discuss the whole range of issues, both bilateral and multilateral.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
The top diplomats are going to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral and multilateral issues, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.
"I cannot reveal the details [of the planned meeting between Lavrov and Rubio at the UN] yet, because there are none,” Nebenzia told the Vesti Telegram channel.
The envoy to the UN said, “It is clear that they will discuss the whole range of issues, both bilateral and multilateral.”
“There is no agenda as such yet, but such a meeting is planned," Nebenzia concluded.