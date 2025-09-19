International
Trump's Taiwan Turnaround: $400 Million Aid Stalled as China Summit Looms
Trump's Taiwan Turnaround: $400 Million Aid Stalled as China Summit Looms
The move reflects a U-turn in US policy toward Taiwan that China sees as an integral part of its own territory.
Donald Trump declined to approve more than $400 million in military aid to Taiwan this summer as he tries to negotiate a trade deal and potential summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, The Washington Post reports.The decision on the $400 million aid has not yet been finalized, the newspaper quoted a White House official as saying.Chinese authorities consider Taiwan an essential part of the country's territory and view adherence to the “One China” principle as a mandatory condition for any country wishing to establish or maintain diplomatic relations with the island.The US abides by this principle and does not recognize the island’s independence. Still, America maintains close ties with Taiwan in various fields and continues to provide it with weapons.
Trump's Taiwan Turnaround: $400 Million Aid Stalled as China Summit Looms

05:27 GMT 19.09.2025
Soldiers load a TOW II A missile to an M220A2 TOW Launcher during a live fire drill in Pingtung County, Southern Taiwan, Monday, July 3, 2023.
© AP Photo / ChiangYing-ying
The move reflects a U-turn in US policy toward Taiwan, which China regards as an integral part of its own territory.
Donald Trump declined to approve more than $400 million in military aid to Taiwan this summer as he tries to negotiate a trade deal and potential summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, The Washington Post reports.

The aid package was reportedly “more lethal” than past rounds of military assistance to Taiwan, and included munitions and autonomous drones.

The decision on the $400 million aid has not yet been finalized, the newspaper quoted a White House official as saying.
Chinese authorities consider Taiwan an essential part of the country's territory and view adherence to the “One China” principle as a mandatory condition for any country wishing to establish or maintain diplomatic relations with the island.
The US abides by this principle and does not recognize the island’s independence. Still, America maintains close ties with Taiwan in various fields and continues to provide it with weapons.
