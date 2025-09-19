https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/trumps-taiwan-turnaround-400-million-aid-stalled-as-china-summit-looms-1122811507.html
Trump's Taiwan Turnaround: $400 Million Aid Stalled as China Summit Looms
Trump's Taiwan Turnaround: $400 Million Aid Stalled as China Summit Looms
Sputnik International
The move reflects a U-turn in US policy toward Taiwan that China sees as an integral part of its own territory.
2025-09-19T05:27+0000
2025-09-19T05:27+0000
2025-09-19T05:27+0000
world
us
taiwan
aid
donald trump
xi jinping
principle
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/13/1122811350_0:306:3097:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_79337651018cf95b751371b60ad93d58.jpg
Donald Trump declined to approve more than $400 million in military aid to Taiwan this summer as he tries to negotiate a trade deal and potential summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, The Washington Post reports.The decision on the $400 million aid has not yet been finalized, the newspaper quoted a White House official as saying.Chinese authorities consider Taiwan an essential part of the country's territory and view adherence to the “One China” principle as a mandatory condition for any country wishing to establish or maintain diplomatic relations with the island.The US abides by this principle and does not recognize the island’s independence. Still, America maintains close ties with Taiwan in various fields and continues to provide it with weapons.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241221/lessons-never-learned-how-us-pushes-taiwans-militarization-1121229605.html
taiwan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/13/1122811350_212:0:2943:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7dceb6cd5189841cb6d257c246723d26.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
a u-turn in us policy toward taiwan, us' military aid to taiwan, trump's decision to suspend taiwan aid, us-taiwan relations
a u-turn in us policy toward taiwan, us' military aid to taiwan, trump's decision to suspend taiwan aid, us-taiwan relations
Trump's Taiwan Turnaround: $400 Million Aid Stalled as China Summit Looms
The move reflects a U-turn in US policy toward Taiwan, which China regards as an integral part of its own territory.
Donald Trump declined to approve more than $400 million in military aid to Taiwan this summer as he tries to negotiate a trade deal and potential summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, The Washington Post reports.
The aid package was reportedly “more lethal” than past rounds of military assistance to Taiwan, and included munitions and autonomous drones.
The decision on the $400 million aid has not yet been finalized, the newspaper quoted a White House official as saying.
21 December 2024, 14:53 GMT
Chinese authorities consider Taiwan an essential part of the country's territory and view adherence to the “One China” principle as a mandatory condition for any country wishing to establish or maintain diplomatic relations with the island.
The US abides by this principle and does not recognize the island’s independence. Still, America maintains close ties with Taiwan in various fields and continues to provide it with weapons.