US Cranks Up Pressure on India for Refusing to Kneel

The US has announced it will withdraw the sanctions waiver granted for Iran’s Chabahar Port, which is being developed by India. The port holds strategic importance for both Tehran and New Delhi. Tehran University professor Mohammad Marandi explains the move.

The US is pursuing two objectives by imposing sanctions related to India’s involvement in Chabahar Port, Tehran University professor Mohammad Marandi tells Sputnik. US Lawless Behavior Has Fueled the rise of BRICS and SCO – MarandiThe US' intimidation of Russia, Iran, and India is pushing them to unite on solutions beyond US control, according to Marandi.The US wants full control, and they see the Global South on the rise, and they increasingly become irritated, and they behave increasingly irrational in order to preserve that control, according to the pundit.So what’s the smart play for Russia, Iran, and India now? "To speed in the process of developing the North-South Transport Corridor and developing the Chabahar Port," Marandi believes.

