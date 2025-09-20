https://sputnikglobe.com/20250920/armenia-to-boost-ties-with-russia--pashinyan----1122822086.html

Armenia to Boost Ties With Russia – Pashinyan

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that last month’s conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was positive and lengthy.

"We have established military-technical cooperation with many countries, while simultaneously continuing to interact with Russia, the importance of which can hardly be overestimated,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a congress of the county’s ruling Civil Contract party.“We will take the road of strengthening relations with Russia on this basis,” Pashinyan stressed, adding that the Russian-Armenian political dialogue will remain active.

