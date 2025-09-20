International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250920/armenia-to-boost-ties-with-russia--pashinyan----1122822086.html
Armenia to Boost Ties With Russia – Pashinyan
Armenia to Boost Ties With Russia – Pashinyan
Sputnik International
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that last month’s conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was positive and lengthy.
2025-09-20T09:06+0000
2025-09-20T09:06+0000
russia
armenia
world
vladimir putin
nikol pashinyan
relations
transformation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/14/1122821927_0:0:2913:1640_1920x0_80_0_0_9e2e790abbf5898328d4c9eeceea9375.jpg
"We have established military-technical cooperation with many countries, while simultaneously continuing to interact with Russia, the importance of which can hardly be overestimated,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a congress of the county’s ruling Civil Contract party.“We will take the road of strengthening relations with Russia on this basis,” Pashinyan stressed, adding that the Russian-Armenian political dialogue will remain active.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/trade-turnover-between-russia--armenia-exceeds-record-7-billion---putin-1118342402.html
russia
armenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/14/1122821927_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0f5b67fe14a1bac55b8965b84bc153f0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, russian president vladimir putin, armenian prime minister nikol pashinyan, russia-armenia relations, sco summit
kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, russian president vladimir putin, armenian prime minister nikol pashinyan, russia-armenia relations, sco summit

Armenia to Boost Ties With Russia – Pashinyan

09:06 GMT 20.09.2025
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. File photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2025
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that last month’s conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's summit in Tianjin was positive and lengthy.
"We have established military-technical cooperation with many countries, while simultaneously continuing to interact with Russia, the importance of which can hardly be overestimated,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a congress of the county’s ruling Civil Contract party.
He admitted that Armenia’s relations with Russia are currently “undergoing a transformation,” which he said would hopefully be a “constructive” process.
“We will take the road of strengthening relations with Russia on this basis,” Pashinyan stressed, adding that the Russian-Armenian political dialogue will remain active.
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, left, at the Moscow Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, May 8, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2024
Russia
Trade Turnover Between Russia & Armenia Exceeds Record $7 Billion - Putin
9 May 2024, 00:05 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала