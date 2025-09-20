https://sputnikglobe.com/20250920/armenia-to-boost-ties-with-russia--pashinyan----1122822086.html
Armenia to Boost Ties With Russia – Pashinyan
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that last month’s conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was positive and lengthy.
"We have established military-technical cooperation with many countries, while simultaneously continuing to interact with Russia, the importance of which can hardly be overestimated,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a congress of the county’s ruling Civil Contract party.“We will take the road of strengthening relations with Russia on this basis,” Pashinyan stressed, adding that the Russian-Armenian political dialogue will remain active.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that last month’s conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's summit in Tianjin was positive and lengthy.
"We have established military-technical cooperation with many countries, while simultaneously continuing to interact with Russia, the importance of which can hardly be overestimated,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a congress of the county’s ruling Civil Contract party.
He admitted that Armenia’s relations with Russia are currently “undergoing a transformation,” which he said would hopefully be a “constructive” process.
“We will take the road of strengthening relations with Russia on this basis,” Pashinyan stressed, adding that the Russian-Armenian political dialogue will remain active.