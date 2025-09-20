https://sputnikglobe.com/20250920/make-the-world-great-again--russian-envoy-calls-for-new-slogan-1122820349.html
'Make the World Great Again' – Russian Envoy Calls for New Slogan
'Make the World Great Again' – Russian Envoy Calls for New Slogan
Sputnik International
The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev has called for "making the world great again," similar to US President Donald Trump's favorite slogan "Make America Great Again" (MAGA).
2025-09-20T04:35+0000
2025-09-20T04:35+0000
2025-09-20T04:35+0000
world
kirill dmitriev
russia
donald trump
earth
russian direct investment fund (rdif)
foreign investment
cooperation
prosperity
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080132485_0:0:3319:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_7a4d84397a9595f97dd5569e0861ef55.jpg
"MWGA = MAKE WORLD GREAT AGAIN! Together, through strong conservative values, we will fight fake news & open borders and restore faith, family, and freedom," Dmitriev wrote on X. He also posted a picture with Earth, a white dove, a handshake and the words about making the world great again. Dmitriev also created a poll asking users to vote on the name of such an initiative: "Make the World Great Again" (MWGA) or "Make Earth Great Again" (MEGA).
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/russia-us-can-successfully-cooperate-in-arctic-putins-envoy-believes-1122554844.html
russia
earth
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080132485_251:0:2982:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cac459609b67ec543e3dd6d8125008e1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-us cooperation, dmitriev posting, russian envoy, economic cooperation, friendship, global effort, make america great again, great again
russia-us cooperation, dmitriev posting, russian envoy, economic cooperation, friendship, global effort, make america great again, great again
'Make the World Great Again' – Russian Envoy Calls for New Slogan
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev has called for "making the world great again," similar to US President Donald Trump's favorite slogan "Make America Great Again" (MAGA).
"MWGA = MAKE WORLD GREAT AGAIN! Together, through strong conservative values, we will fight fake news & open borders and restore faith, family, and freedom," Dmitriev
wrote on X.
He also posted a picture with Earth, a white dove, a handshake and the words about making the world great again.
Dmitriev also created a poll asking users to vote on the name of such an initiative: "Make the World Great Again" (MWGA) or "Make Earth Great Again" (MEGA).