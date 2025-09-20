International
'Make the World Great Again' – Russian Envoy Calls for New Slogan
'Make the World Great Again' – Russian Envoy Calls for New Slogan
The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev has called for "making the world great again," similar to US President Donald Trump's favorite slogan "Make America Great Again" (MAGA).
"MWGA = MAKE WORLD GREAT AGAIN! Together, through strong conservative values, we will fight fake news &amp; open borders and restore faith, family, and freedom," Dmitriev wrote on X. He also posted a picture with Earth, a white dove, a handshake and the words about making the world great again. Dmitriev also created a poll asking users to vote on the name of such an initiative: "Make the World Great Again" (MWGA) or "Make Earth Great Again" (MEGA).
04:35 GMT 20.09.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev has called for "making the world great again," similar to US President Donald Trump's favorite slogan "Make America Great Again" (MAGA).
"MWGA = MAKE WORLD GREAT AGAIN! Together, through strong conservative values, we will fight fake news & open borders and restore faith, family, and freedom," Dmitriev wrote on X.
He also posted a picture with Earth, a white dove, a handshake and the words about making the world great again.
Dmitriev also created a poll asking users to vote on the name of such an initiative: "Make the World Great Again" (MWGA) or "Make Earth Great Again" (MEGA).
