US Will Face Disaster If Government Shuts Down, Mike Johnson Warns Amid Deadlock
The United States would face a disaster if the government was to shut down starting October 1, House Speaker Mike Johnson warned on Saturday.
The Senate has rejected a bill that would have allowed the federal government to be funded past the September 30 deadline through November 21 to avert a shutdown. "Looks like they [the Democrats] are gonna try to shut the government down. The Democrat shutdown will be a disaster for the country," Johnson told Fox News.With a federal shutdown deadline approaching Sept. 30, Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are demanding a meeting with President Donald Trump, accusing him of steering Republicans away from negotiations.Democrats insist any deal must protect health care programs, including subsidies set to expire and reversing Medicaid cuts. Republicans have called those demands a “nonstarter.”The House passed a GOP stopgap funding bill, but it failed in the Senate. A Democratic plan to boost health care funds also stalled. With Congress on recess, options to avoid a shutdown are narrowing.Trump has warned of “a closed country for a period of time” but pledged military and Social Security payments would continue. Republicans argue Democrats would be to blame if the government closes.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States would face a disaster if the government was to shut down starting October 1, House Speaker Mike Johnson warned on Saturday.
The Senate has rejected a bill that would have allowed the federal government to be funded past the September 30 deadline through November 21 to avert a shutdown.
"Looks like they [the Democrats] are gonna try to shut the government down. The Democrat shutdown will be a disaster for the country," Johnson told Fox News.
With a federal shutdown deadline approaching Sept. 30, Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are demanding a meeting with President Donald Trump, accusing him of steering Republicans away from negotiations.
Democrats insist any deal must protect health care programs, including subsidies set to expire and reversing Medicaid cuts. Republicans have called those demands a “nonstarter.”
The House passed a GOP stopgap funding bill, but it failed in the Senate. A Democratic plan to boost health care funds also stalled. With Congress on recess, options to avoid a shutdown are narrowing.
Trump has warned of “a closed country for a period of time” but pledged military and Social Security payments would continue. Republicans argue Democrats would be to blame if the government closes.