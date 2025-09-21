https://sputnikglobe.com/20250921/russian-president-open-to-putting-ukrainian-crisis-back-on-peaceful-course---kremlin-1122827658.html

Russian President Open to Putting Ukrainian Crisis Back on Peaceful Course - Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin remains receptive to initiatives aimed at steering the Ukrainian crisis toward a peaceful resolution, drawing a parallel with US President Donald Trump.

"And Putin, just like President Trump, retains his interest and openness to bringing the entire Ukrainian crisis into the mainstream of a peaceful settlement," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin in an interview out on Sunday. The West's intention to continue down the path of deterring Russia does not contribute to the peace process, Peskov said. Russia expects that the US and Trump personally will make every effort to ensure a peaceful end to the crisis in Ukraine, the Kremlin spokesman said. Russia will continue looking for opportunities for a peaceful resolution, he added.UK Driving West’s Anti-Russia AgendaPeskov has accused the United Kingdom of taking a leading role in the West’s pro-war stance."President [of the US Donald] Trump was in the United Kingdom just now. The United Kingdom is one of the leaders of this pro-war camp," Peskov said.Peskov suggested that UK leaders spoke to Trump extensively about their plans to keep up pressure on Russia during his visit to the UK, including by pursuing further sanctions.On Tuesday evening, Trump arrived in the UK for his second state visit to the country. His first state visit took place in 2019. King Charles III hosted the US president and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle on September 17 and 18. On Thursday, Trump held talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

