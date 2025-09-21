https://sputnikglobe.com/20250921/us-losing-space-race-due-to-delays-in-spacex-projects---reports-1122825871.html

The United States is losing the space race due to delays in the lunar projects of entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX, which has federal contracts with NASA for the lunar mission, The New York Times reported, citing experts.

SpaceX's lunar lander project is so far behind schedule that there is growing doubt that the US will be able to beat China, which has its own plan with a target landing date of 2030, the newspaper said. According to former NASA officials who spoke to the newspaper, SpaceX's target rocket, Starship, will only be ready for the mission in several years. Meanwhile, Starship has yet to carry astronauts or commercial cargo, and has exploded during three of four recent tests. Experts say the situation is exacerbated by the fact that Musk's ambitious plan to deliver astronauts to the lunar surface depends on a never-before-tried in-space refueling, which former NASA engineers call so risky and behind schedule that it could be years before it's ready for a lunar mission. Former NASA employees also acknowledge that part of the problem lies in the overly complex and risky lunar landing plan they chose.

moon mission, mars colonization, elon musk, spacex, nasa, us space program, space race, us-china competition