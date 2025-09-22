https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/china-launches-container-shipping-route-to-europe-via-northern-sea-route-1122836558.html

China Launches Container Shipping Route to Europe Via Northern Sea Route

China Launches Container Shipping Route to Europe Via Northern Sea Route

Sputnik International

China on Monday officially launched the world's first China-Europe Arctic container express route, which runs along the Northern Sea Route, the government of the Chinese city of Ningbo situated in the Zhejiang province said.

2025-09-22T16:37+0000

2025-09-22T16:37+0000

2025-09-22T16:37+0000

world

china

arctic

chinese foreign ministry

northern sea route

business

shipping containers

container

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1e/1121050415_0:164:3056:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_0f2991fd657932466b41f531f0e8f115.jpg

"On the afternoon of September 22, the Istanbul Bridge vessel completed loading containers at the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan and will sail to Felixstowe (the United Kingdom) via the Arctic route. This marks the official launch of the world's first China-Europe sea container express route," the Ningbo government said. The new Arctic route provides strong support to Chinese businesses in overcoming uncertainty in global trade and developing new international logistics routes, the statement read. The decision to use the Northern Sea Route in the Arctic lets vessels directly reach Europe through the Bering Strait, so the journey in one line takes about 18 days, which is 22 days shorter than traditional routes, and reduces carbon emissions by about 50%, it added. Prior to that, the fastest China-Europe route was considered to be the route from Ningbo to the German port of Wilhelmshaven, which was launched in late 2024 and took 26 days. Earlier in the day, Chinese newspaper Global Times reported that the first vessel would sail via a new route from the world's largest port of Ningbo-Zhoushan to the UK port of Felixstowe on September 24. On Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said that China is ready to cooperate with Russia and other interested countries to strengthen international cooperation in the construction and operation of shipping route infrastructure in the Arctic.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/northern-sea-route-shipping-growth-depends-on-russian-lng-icebreakers-association-1122735943.html

china

arctic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

container shipping route, northern sea route, china-europe arctic container express route