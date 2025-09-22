International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/china-launches-container-shipping-route-to-europe-via-northern-sea-route-1122836558.html
China Launches Container Shipping Route to Europe Via Northern Sea Route
China Launches Container Shipping Route to Europe Via Northern Sea Route
Sputnik International
China on Monday officially launched the world's first China-Europe Arctic container express route, which runs along the Northern Sea Route, the government of the Chinese city of Ningbo situated in the Zhejiang province said.
2025-09-22T16:37+0000
2025-09-22T16:37+0000
world
china
arctic
chinese foreign ministry
northern sea route
business
shipping containers
container
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1e/1121050415_0:164:3056:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_0f2991fd657932466b41f531f0e8f115.jpg
"On the afternoon of September 22, the Istanbul Bridge vessel completed loading containers at the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan and will sail to Felixstowe (the United Kingdom) via the Arctic route. This marks the official launch of the world's first China-Europe sea container express route," the Ningbo government said. The new Arctic route provides strong support to Chinese businesses in overcoming uncertainty in global trade and developing new international logistics routes, the statement read. The decision to use the Northern Sea Route in the Arctic lets vessels directly reach Europe through the Bering Strait, so the journey in one line takes about 18 days, which is 22 days shorter than traditional routes, and reduces carbon emissions by about 50%, it added. Prior to that, the fastest China-Europe route was considered to be the route from Ningbo to the German port of Wilhelmshaven, which was launched in late 2024 and took 26 days. Earlier in the day, Chinese newspaper Global Times reported that the first vessel would sail via a new route from the world's largest port of Ningbo-Zhoushan to the UK port of Felixstowe on September 24. On Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said that China is ready to cooperate with Russia and other interested countries to strengthen international cooperation in the construction and operation of shipping route infrastructure in the Arctic.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/northern-sea-route-shipping-growth-depends-on-russian-lng-icebreakers-association-1122735943.html
china
arctic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1e/1121050415_163:0:2894:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_13baf99c5dd29ec4122ccf59cdaeea3e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
container shipping route, northern sea route, china-europe arctic container express route
container shipping route, northern sea route, china-europe arctic container express route

China Launches Container Shipping Route to Europe Via Northern Sea Route

16:37 GMT 22.09.2025
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabankThe icebreaker Admiral Makarov in the Eastern Bosphorus strait departing for the summer shipping season on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) in the eastern part of the Arctic.
The icebreaker Admiral Makarov in the Eastern Bosphorus strait departing for the summer shipping season on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) in the eastern part of the Arctic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2025
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China on Monday officially launched the world's first China-Europe Arctic container express route, which runs along the Northern Sea Route, the government of the Chinese city of Ningbo situated in the Zhejiang province said.
"On the afternoon of September 22, the Istanbul Bridge vessel completed loading containers at the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan and will sail to Felixstowe (the United Kingdom) via the Arctic route. This marks the official launch of the world's first China-Europe sea container express route," the Ningbo government said.
The new Arctic route provides strong support to Chinese businesses in overcoming uncertainty in global trade and developing new international logistics routes, the statement read.
The decision to use the Northern Sea Route in the Arctic lets vessels directly reach Europe through the Bering Strait, so the journey in one line takes about 18 days, which is 22 days shorter than traditional routes, and reduces carbon emissions by about 50%, it added.
Prior to that, the fastest China-Europe route was considered to be the route from Ningbo to the German port of Wilhelmshaven, which was launched in late 2024 and took 26 days.
Earlier in the day, Chinese newspaper Global Times reported that the first vessel would sail via a new route from the world's largest port of Ningbo-Zhoushan to the UK port of Felixstowe on September 24.
On Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said that China is ready to cooperate with Russia and other interested countries to strengthen international cooperation in the construction and operation of shipping route infrastructure in the Arctic.
Sovcomflot LNG ship Christophe de Margerie and Russian icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy traverse the Northern Sea Route in February 2021, the first commercial cargo vessel to do so - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2025
World
Northern Sea Route Shipping Growth Depends on Russian LNG, Icebreakers - Association
5 September, 15:43 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала