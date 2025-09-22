https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/gold-at-new-highs-extending-septembers-outsize-gain-1122835495.html

Gold at New Highs, Extending September’s Outsize Gain

Sputnik International

Gold prices hit record highs again Monday as the penultimate week of September began, extending gains in a month already shaping to be one of the precious metal’s best for this year.

By 10:00 US Eastern Time (14:00 GMT), the spot price of gold, which reflects trades in bullion, was up $51.90, or 1.4%, at $3,757.70. It earlier hit a record high of 3,728.43. Benchmark US gold futures for December delivery on New York’s Comex hit a record high of 3,762.90 before consolidating to trade at 3,753.92, up 48.12, or 1.3%. Spot and futures of gold have hit record highs multiple times in September on optimism that the Federal Reserve’s inaugural rate cut of 25 basis points for 2025 has started a window of monetary easing that could unleash a flood of safe-haven demand from global central banks to mom-and-pop investors. For this month alone, spot has risen about 8% and futures about 7%, bringing annual gains for both to above 42%.

