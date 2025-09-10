https://sputnikglobe.com/20250910/sputnik-opens-new-office-in-beijing-1122757172.html

Sputnik Opens New Office in Beijing

Sputnik Opens New Office in Beijing

The grand opening of Sputnik’s new office took place on September 10 in the Chaoyang district of Beijing, the business center of the Chinese capital.

Russian media site Sputnik opened its new office in central Beijing. The guest list included Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov, representatives from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin and top Chinese media editors and bloggers.Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, and Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attended the event by video-link.Part of the 'Liberation—Peace for the People' photo exhibition was presented, a unique archive of Second World War photographs from the Soviet Information Bureau.Saxophonist Sergey Golovnya and pianist Oleg Starikov introduced guests to Russian jazz classics, while event partner Legend of the Kremlin will prepare signature cocktails.Rossiya Segodnya is an international media group which provides timely and balanced coverage of global events, offering audiences perspectives on key issues. The agency aims to foster constructive goals without interfering in the internal affairs of the countries in which it operates.Sputnik's mission is to portray a fair image of Russia to different regions, while also bringing countries closer to the agency’s global audience of millions.The group has a range of informational resources including Sputnik websites and social media in more that 30 languages, radio broadcasts in 14 languages and news feeds in Russian, English, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic and Farsi. Sputnik operates 24 multimedia centers worldwide.Sputnik China has been an integral part of the republic's media landscape for over 10 years. It is the only foreign news agency with a full range of licenses to operate in China and has a news website, a mini-app on WeChat, accounts on Weibo—where Sputnik has more followers than all Western competitors combined—BiliBili and a mobile app.Sputnik is actively developing cooperation with leading Chinese media, with over 20 agreements signed, the 'Russia-China: Main Topics' app, expert forums under the BRICS and SCO frameworks and daily content exchanges.

