Russia Extends New START Treaty Limits to Keep Nuclear Dialogue on The Table – Analyst
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to extend New START Treaty limits signals Russia’s willingness to comply if conditions remain stable, Dmitry Stefanovich of the Moscow-based Institute of World Economy and International Relations with the Russian Academy of Sciences told Sputnik.
He pointed out that there is still a window for negotiation before the treaty expires in February 2026, adding that the one-year timeframe “echoes a proposal from the previous Trump administration to freeze nuclear arsenals for a year.” The move also signals that the Russian strategic forces are battle-ready and Moscow is “prepared to act diplomatically or via military-technical means against any security landscape shifts.” Stefanovich said the US response would hinge on its internal politics, progress in its own strategic offensive weapons programs and the pace of deploying new systems.
He pointed out that there is still a window for negotiation before the treaty expires
in February 2026, adding that the one-year timeframe “echoes a proposal from the previous Trump administration to freeze nuclear arsenals for a year.”
The move also signals that the Russian strategic forces are battle-ready and Moscow is “prepared to act diplomatically or via military-technical means against any security landscape shifts.”
“The US response could be positive, negative, or this could be brushed aside,” said the pundit.
President Trump has indicated interest in addressing this issue
A strong lobby in the US is pushing for escalation, claiming fears of China and Russia
Stefanovich said the US response would hinge on its internal politics, progress in its own strategic offensive weapons programs and the pace of deploying new systems.