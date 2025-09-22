Ukraine’s Forces Tried to Erase Traces of NATO Munitions & Foreign Mercs in Russia's Kursk
Ukrainian militants deliberately shelled the House of Culture in the village of Kazachya Loknya in the Kursk region to destroy NATO ammunition left behind during their retreat, said Archpriest Alexander Zinchenko.
The targeted strike by Ukrainian Armed Forces also aimed to erase evidence of foreign mercenaries stationed there during their incursion into Russia's Kursk region, the front-line priest told Sputnik.
“The building was relatively intact—windows in place, structure preserved. It seems clear the target was chosen deliberately to wipe out traces of NATO presence and their stockpiles,” said Alexander Zinchenko, who is also assistant to the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia for the Kursk region.
Around the House of Culture, once home to a children’s studio, trenches were found storing shells.
“Here, too, we see large pits filled with NATO munitions—American and European-made... The amount of gunpowder is significant,” the priest added.