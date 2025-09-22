https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/ukraines-forces-tried-to-erase-traces-of-nato-munitions--foreign-mercs-in-russias-kursk-1122831450.html

Ukraine’s Forces Tried to Erase Traces of NATO Munitions & Foreign Mercs in Russia's Kursk

Ukrainian militants deliberately shelled the House of Culture in the village of Kazachya Loknya in the Kursk region to destroy NATO ammunition left behind during their retreat, said Archpriest Alexander Zinchenko.

The targeted strike by Ukrainian Armed Forces also aimed to erase evidence of foreign mercenaries stationed there during their incursion into Russia's Kursk region, the front-line priest told Sputnik.Around the House of Culture, once home to a children’s studio, trenches were found storing shells.

