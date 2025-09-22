International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/ukraines-forces-tried-to-erase-traces-of-nato-munitions--foreign-mercs-in-russias-kursk-1122831450.html
Ukraine’s Forces Tried to Erase Traces of NATO Munitions & Foreign Mercs in Russia's Kursk
Ukraine’s Forces Tried to Erase Traces of NATO Munitions & Foreign Mercs in Russia's Kursk
Sputnik International
Ukrainian militants deliberately shelled the House of Culture in the village of Kazachya Loknya in the Kursk region to destroy NATO ammunition left behind during their retreat, said Archpriest Alexander Zinchenko.
2025-09-22T07:26+0000
2025-09-22T07:26+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
kursk region
ukraine
mercenaries
ukrainian armed forces
nato
kursk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103281/53/1032815303_0:0:1024:577_1920x0_80_0_0_a45902ef84f7a2108fa2d97d142f4ead.jpg
The targeted strike by Ukrainian Armed Forces also aimed to erase evidence of foreign mercenaries stationed there during their incursion into Russia's Kursk region, the front-line priest told Sputnik.Around the House of Culture, once home to a children’s studio, trenches were found storing shells.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250608/ukrainian-forces-used-all-kursk-churches-as-military-bases-violating-international-law-1122214245.html
russia
kursk region
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103281/53/1032815303_72:0:872:600_1920x0_80_0_0_28858870f4c771a81d1725a18244fa60.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine's incursion into russia's kursk region, ukraine's terrorist crimes in russia's kursk region, foreign mercenaries in attack on russia's kursk region
ukraine's incursion into russia's kursk region, ukraine's terrorist crimes in russia's kursk region, foreign mercenaries in attack on russia's kursk region

Ukraine’s Forces Tried to Erase Traces of NATO Munitions & Foreign Mercs in Russia's Kursk

07:26 GMT 22.09.2025
CC0 / U.S. Army Europe Images / Alleged US mercenaries were seen in a night club in the city of Mariupol under Kiev's control, a Donetsk People's Republic military official said
Alleged US mercenaries were seen in a night club in the city of Mariupol under Kiev's control, a Donetsk People's Republic military official said - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2025
CC0 / U.S. Army Europe Images /
Subscribe
Ukrainian militants deliberately shelled the House of Culture in the village of Kazachya Loknya in the Kursk region to destroy NATO ammunition left behind during their retreat, said Archpriest Alexander Zinchenko.
The targeted strike by Ukrainian Armed Forces also aimed to erase evidence of foreign mercenaries stationed there during their incursion into Russia's Kursk region, the front-line priest told Sputnik.

“The building was relatively intact—windows in place, structure preserved. It seems clear the target was chosen deliberately to wipe out traces of NATO presence and their stockpiles,” said Alexander Zinchenko, who is also assistant to the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia for the Kursk region.

Around the House of Culture, once home to a children’s studio, trenches were found storing shells.
“Here, too, we see large pits filled with NATO munitions—American and European-made... The amount of gunpowder is significant,” the priest added.
Church in Kursk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Forces Used All Kursk Churches as Military Bases, Violating International Law
8 June, 14:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала