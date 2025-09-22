https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/us--israel-isolated-as-world-recognizes-palestine--un-expert-1122831805.html

US & Israel Isolated as World Recognizes Palestine – UN Expert

Recognition of Palestine adds political momentum to the Palestinian struggle for self-determination and statehood, but on its own it cannot stop Israel’s crimes in Gaza and the West Bank, nor bring an end to the occupation, Ben Saul, UN special rapporteur and international law professor, told Sputnik.

“All countries need to take concrete measures to pressure Israel to respect international law including sanctions targeting the Israeli political and military leaders responsible for violations of international law," he said. Sanctions must include an arms embargo, support for international accountability, and participation in litigation against Israel before the International Court of Justice, the expert added. With three-quarters of the world already recognizing Palestine, Washington and Tel Aviv now find themselves isolated, standing against both international law and global opinion, he concluded.

