US Mercenary Handed 24-Year Jail Term for Invading Russia's Kursk Region - Prosecution

A district military court in Russia sentenced a US mercenary in absentia to 24 years in prison for invading the western Russian region of Kursk, the Moscow prosecutor's Office said on Monday.

"The Second Western District Military Court sentenced Michael Jones, a 28-year-old citizen of the United States … The court sentenced Jones to 24 years in prison, serving the first four years in prison, and the remainder of the sentence in a high-security penal colony, and a fine of 1.1 million rubles [$13,159]," the statement read. Russia put Jones on an international wanted list. In 2023, Jones arrived in Ukraine and joined a Ukrainian assault battalion. Between December 2023 and September 2024, Jones stayed illegally in Russia's Kursk region, putting up armed resistance to the legitimate activities of Russian military personnel. For this, he received a reward of over 870,000 rubles, the statement read. Jones was found guilty of fighting in an armed conflict for mercenary purposes, illegal crossing the Russian state border, smuggling firearms and ammunition, committing an act of terrorism as part of an organized group, as well as illegal carrying and storage of firearms, their parts and ammunition committed by an organized group, the prosecutor's office said. After Ukraine invaded the Kursk Region in August 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was impossible to negotiate with those who indiscriminately strike at civilians and at civilian infrastructure or threaten nuclear energy facilities. On April 26, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov announced that the Kursk Region was fully liberated.

