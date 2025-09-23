International
Europe Preparing to Occupy Moldova - Russian Intel
China highly appreciates Russia's positive statements on its readiness to continue adhering to restrictions of the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.
"China highly appreciates Russia's positive attitude," Guo told reporters. Russia and the United States should conscientiously fulfill their nuclear disarmament obligations and resume implementation of the New START, the diplomat added.On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is ready to continue to adhere to restrictions in accordance with the New START for one year after the agreement expires on February 5, 2026.
China Backs Russia’s Readiness to Uphold New START Restrictions

07:42 GMT 23.09.2025
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China highly appreciates Russia's positive statements on its readiness to continue adhering to restrictions of the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.
"China highly appreciates Russia's positive attitude," Guo told reporters.
Russia and the United States should conscientiously fulfill their nuclear disarmament obligations and resume implementation of the New START, the diplomat added.
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is ready to continue to adhere to restrictions in accordance with the New START for one year after the agreement expires on February 5, 2026.
World
Russia Extends New START Treaty Limits to Keep Nuclear Dialogue on The Table – Analyst
Yesterday, 14:31 GMT
