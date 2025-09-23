https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/beijing-says-appreciates-russias-readiness-to-further-comply-with-new-start-restrictions-1122838434.html

China Backs Russia’s Readiness to Uphold New START Restrictions

China highly appreciates Russia's positive statements on its readiness to continue adhering to restrictions of the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.

"China highly appreciates Russia's positive attitude," Guo told reporters. Russia and the United States should conscientiously fulfill their nuclear disarmament obligations and resume implementation of the New START, the diplomat added.On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is ready to continue to adhere to restrictions in accordance with the New START for one year after the agreement expires on February 5, 2026.

