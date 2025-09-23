https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/erdogan-says-disappointed-by-palestinian-leader-abbas-absence-at-un-general-assembly-1122843018.html
Erdogan Says Disappointed by Palestinian Leader Abbas' Absence at UN General Assembly
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he was disappointed by the absence of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the UN General Assembly.
16:16 GMT 23.09.2025 (Updated: 16:41 GMT 23.09.2025)
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he was disappointed by the absence of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the UN General Assembly.
"First of all, I would like to express my regret over the absence of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas from this chamber today, at a time when Palestine is being recognized by an increasing number of states," Erdogan said, speaking at the UN General Assembly session.
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine facilitated the exchange of prisoners between the countries, and Turkiye will assist in the ceasefire, Recep Tayyip Erdogan
said.
"We hosted the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on our territory. We played the role of mediator, through negotiations, a large number of prisoners and bodies of the dead were exchanged," Erdogan said.
Erdogan said that he expects a diplomatic solution to the Iran nuclear issue because the region will not "withstand another crisis."
"We hope that the nuclear issue concerning our neighbor Iran will be resolved diplomatically as soon as possible. Our region cannot withstand another crisis. The stability, security, and prosperity of our neighbor Iraq are also extremely important for the well-being of our region," Erdogan said.
Turkiye will support the security in Syria, as well as the fight against terrorism, particularly ISIS*, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
"We will fully support the vision of a united and undivided Syria, where security is firmly established and all forms of terrorism are eradicated, in particular DAESH [Arabic acronym for ISIS]. As stability in Syria strengthens, the true beneficiaries will undoubtedly be the Syrian people, neighboring countries, and our entire region. I would also like to thank the fraternal countries of the Persian Gulf for their contribution to the reconstruction of Syria," Erdogan said.
*terrorist group, banned in Russia