https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/maintaining-start-treaties-key-to-avoiding-chaos--expert-1122837990.html
Maintaining START Treaties Key to Avoiding Chaos – Expert
Maintaining START Treaties Key to Avoiding Chaos – Expert
Sputnik International
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is ready to continue to adhere to restrictions in accordance with the New START for one year after the agreement expires on February 5, 2026.
2025-09-23T07:34+0000
2025-09-23T07:34+0000
2025-09-23T07:34+0000
world
vladimir putin
russia
european union (eu)
new start treaty
start treaty
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/17/1106608252_0:119:3223:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_c741ba7c4bfaf94c8bebd49a25bb49d9.jpg
"Putin's messages are primarily aimed at European countries, which continue to operate in the 'gray zone,' trying to exert pressure both on Ukraine and on Russia itself," Ali Shoukr, Lebanese international relations expert, tells Sputnik.The Russian president is sending a warning: Their insistence on exceeding international legitimacy could have negative consequences for Europe, and any attempt to ensure EU security without considering Russia’s interests will impact the global system as a whole, he adds.Shoukr warns:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/putins-proposal-to-extend-new-start-treaty-limits-by-1-year-positive---think-tank-1122833779.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/17/1106608252_245:0:2976:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9be98d7440c60a8852f549717ab15ebd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, new start, continue to adhere, agreement expires
russian president vladimir putin, new start, continue to adhere, agreement expires
Maintaining START Treaties Key to Avoiding Chaos – Expert
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is ready to continue to adhere to restrictions in accordance with the New START for one year after the agreement expires on February 5, 2026.
"Putin's messages are primarily aimed at European countries, which continue to operate in the 'gray zone,' trying to exert pressure both on Ukraine and on Russia itself," Ali Shoukr, Lebanese international relations expert, tells Sputnik.
The Russian president
is sending a warning: Their insistence on exceeding international legitimacy could have negative consequences for Europe, and any attempt to ensure EU security without considering Russia’s interests will impact the global system as a whole, he adds.
Even one rash move by European nuclear powers could have catastrophic consequences—for themselves.
Maintaining START commitments benefits the US, Europe, and global stability.
Exiting these treaties would create greater chaos in the arms race.