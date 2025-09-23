International
Europe Preparing to Occupy Moldova - Russian Intel
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/maintaining-start-treaties-key-to-avoiding-chaos--expert-1122837990.html
Maintaining START Treaties Key to Avoiding Chaos – Expert
Maintaining START Treaties Key to Avoiding Chaos – Expert
Sputnik International
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is ready to continue to adhere to restrictions in accordance with the New START for one year after the agreement expires on February 5, 2026.
2025-09-23T07:34+0000
2025-09-23T07:34+0000
world
vladimir putin
russia
european union (eu)
new start treaty
start treaty
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/17/1106608252_0:119:3223:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_c741ba7c4bfaf94c8bebd49a25bb49d9.jpg
"Putin's messages are primarily aimed at European countries, which continue to operate in the 'gray zone,' trying to exert pressure both on Ukraine and on Russia itself," Ali Shoukr, Lebanese international relations expert, tells Sputnik.The Russian president is sending a warning: Their insistence on exceeding international legitimacy could have negative consequences for Europe, and any attempt to ensure EU security without considering Russia’s interests will impact the global system as a whole, he adds.Shoukr warns:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/putins-proposal-to-extend-new-start-treaty-limits-by-1-year-positive---think-tank-1122833779.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/17/1106608252_245:0:2976:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9be98d7440c60a8852f549717ab15ebd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian president vladimir putin, new start, continue to adhere, agreement expires
russian president vladimir putin, new start, continue to adhere, agreement expires

Maintaining START Treaties Key to Avoiding Chaos – Expert

07:34 GMT 23.09.2025
© AP Photo / Charlie RiedelAn inert Minuteman III missile is seen in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., June 25, 2014.
An inert Minuteman III missile is seen in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., June 25, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2025
© AP Photo / Charlie Riedel
Subscribe
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is ready to continue to adhere to restrictions in accordance with the New START for one year after the agreement expires on February 5, 2026.
"Putin's messages are primarily aimed at European countries, which continue to operate in the 'gray zone,' trying to exert pressure both on Ukraine and on Russia itself," Ali Shoukr, Lebanese international relations expert, tells Sputnik.
The Russian president is sending a warning: Their insistence on exceeding international legitimacy could have negative consequences for Europe, and any attempt to ensure EU security without considering Russia’s interests will impact the global system as a whole, he adds.
Shoukr warns:
Even one rash move by European nuclear powers could have catastrophic consequences—for themselves.
Maintaining START commitments benefits the US, Europe, and global stability.
Exiting these treaties would create greater chaos in the arms race.
Avangard hypersonic missile system is transported to the Yasnenskoe missile formation of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces in the Orenburg Region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2025
World
Putin’s Proposal to Extend New START Treaty Limits by 1 Year 'Positive' - Think Tank
Yesterday, 14:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала