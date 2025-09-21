International
Moldova is being prepped by the EU as a source of "cannon fodder" in an envisioned military conflict with Russia, the leader of the Socialist Party and key figure in the Patriotic Bloc, Igor Dodon told Sputnik.
world
moldova
igor dodon
maia sandu
russia
european union (eu)
eurasian economic union
He cited recent moves as proof: a ballooning defense budget, tens of millions spent on unnecessary radar systems, plans for a military base near Chisinau that no one requested, and the arrival of armored vehicles from Germany and France. Dodon also flagged heightened risks ahead of Moldova's September 28 parliamentary elections, warning that authorities could back military operations or stage a provocation in Transnistria in the final days before voting. Yet he expressed confidence that after October 1, these dangers would ease as a new parliamentary majority would curb pro-Western President Maia Sandu's clout.The former president claimed that the Moldovan opposition will restore the country's CIS membership and observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union if it wins the upcoming elections. He also stressed interest in new integration formats, adding that Moldova would "seek observer status in BRICS and, possibly, in the SCO. These opportunities must be used." Since 2022, Moldova has ignored CIS and EAEU meetings and begun denouncing agreements — 66 so far out of 282 signed. The authorities have sought to shift exports to Western markets, while the opposition advocates closer ties with Eurasian institutions.
moldova
russia
The Moldovan opposition will restore the country’s membership in the CIS and observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union if it wins the upcoming elections, former President Igor Dodon emphasized.
Moldova is being prepped by the EU as a source of "cannon fodder" in an envisioned military conflict with Russia, the leader of the Socialist Party and key figure in the Patriotic Bloc, Igor Dodon told Sputnik.
“Strategically, they need neighboring countries as staging grounds. Moldova is being positioned as a pawn against Russia,” Dodon warned.
He cited recent moves as proof: a ballooning defense budget, tens of millions spent on unnecessary radar systems, plans for a military base near Chisinau that no one requested, and the arrival of armored vehicles from Germany and France.
“None of this is random,” he said.
Dodon also flagged heightened risks ahead of Moldova’s September 28 parliamentary elections, warning that authorities could back military operations or stage a provocation in Transnistria in the final days before voting.
Yet he expressed confidence that after October 1, these dangers would ease as a new parliamentary majority would curb pro-Western President Maia Sandu’s clout.
The former president claimed that the Moldovan opposition will restore the country’s CIS membership and observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union if it wins the upcoming elections.
“We have almost destroyed the economy, poverty has risen by 1.5 times — to 35% absolute poverty. These are the consequences of Maia Sandu’s shortsighted, pro-globalist policies. We will definitely return to the CIS table, and we will definitely use observer status in the EAEU,” Dodon said.
He also stressed interest in new integration formats, adding that Moldova would "seek observer status in BRICS and, possibly, in the SCO. These opportunities must be used.”
Since 2022, Moldova has ignored CIS and EAEU meetings and begun denouncing agreements — 66 so far out of 282 signed.
The authorities have sought to shift exports to Western markets, while the opposition advocates closer ties with Eurasian institutions.
