Russia Troops Successfully Completing Task of Taking Control of Kupyansk - MoD

Russia's Battlegroup Zapad is successfully completing the task of taking control of the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2025-09-23T13:25+0000

2025-09-23T13:25+0000

2025-09-23T14:03+0000

"Formations and military units of the Zapad group of forces are successfully solving the tasks of liberating the city of Kupyansk," the ministry said. The Russian military has blocked up to 700 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk and has already destroyed 250 of them, the ministry said, adding that the Russian forces took control of 5,667 out of 8,667 buildings in the city. The success of the Russian troops in Kupyansk was facilitated by the tactics of the "underground landing troops," that acted through engineering communications, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Kupyansk has become a key target for the Ukrainian command to control the eastern part of the Kharkov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.The city, which the Russian armed forces are currently taking control of, is an important logistics center through which supply routes for the Ukrainian armed forces group on the eastern bank of the Oskil river pass, the ministry said in a statement.Ukrainian troops have turned Kupyansk into a powerful fortified area, an actual "fortress," the ministry said.Additionally, taking control of Kupyansk will allow the Russian armed forces to advance toward the key defensive positions of Ukrainian troops in the Donbass — Slavyansk and Kramatorsk — and will speed up the establishment of control over them, the ministry said.Ukrainian armed forces lost over 1,800 soldiers, 36 tanks and two multiple launch rocket system launchers in Kupyansk over the past month, the ministry said."Moreover, in the last month alone, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 1,800 servicepeople, 36 tanks and other armored vehicles, two MLRS launchers, as well as 137 field artillery pieces and mortars while holding Kupyansk," the ministry said in a statement.Read here about the origins of the Special Military Operation and the history of the Ukraine conflict.

