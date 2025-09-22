https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/russian-forces-liberate-kalinovskoye-settlement-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1122832076.html
Russian Forces Liberate Kalinovskoye Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Sputnik International
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok took control of the settlement of Kalinovskoye in Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Battlegroup Vostok advanced deep into enemy defenses and liberated the village of Kalinovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 550 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 295 Ukrainian soldiers, Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 240 Ukrainian servicepeople, and Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 210 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.Additionally, Russian troops have hit a Ukrainian aviation industry enterprise, military airfield infrastructure, drone storage and launch sites, as well as a training center for foreign mercenaries, the statement read.In battles with Russia's Battlegroup Sever, Kiev has lost over 190 troops over the past 24 hours, with 12 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns and three materiel depots being destroyed, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, eight motor vehicles, an artillery gun, five electronic warfare stations, two ammunition depots and a materiel depot over the past 24 hours.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Vostok took control of the settlement of Kalinovskoye in Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Battlegroup Vostok advanced deep into enemy defenses and liberated the village of Kalinovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 550 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 550 servicepeople, two armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, three cars, and an artillery piece," the ministry said in a statement.
Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 295 Ukrainian soldiers, Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 240 Ukrainian servicepeople, and Battlegroup Yug
has eliminated up to 210 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.
Additionally, Russian troops have hit a Ukrainian aviation industry enterprise, military airfield infrastructure, drone storage and launch sites, as well as a training center for foreign mercenaries, the statement read.
In battles with Russia's Battlegroup Sever, Kiev has lost over 190 troops over the past 24 hours, with 12 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns and three materiel depots being destroyed, the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, eight motor vehicles, an artillery gun, five electronic warfare stations, two ammunition depots and a materiel depot over the past 24 hours.