https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/the-liberation-peace-to-the-nations-photo-exhibition-opens-in-ulaanbaatar-1122838303.html
The Liberation: Peace to the Nations Photo Exhibition Opens in Mongolia
The Liberation: Peace to the Nations Photo Exhibition Opens in Mongolia
Sputnik International
The Russian House in Ulaanbaatar is hosting a photo exhibition titled The Liberation: Peace to the Nations that documents the fight of the Soviet Union and Mongolia against militarist Japan.
2025-09-23T07:39+0000
2025-09-23T07:39+0000
2025-09-23T07:45+0000
world
mongolia
russia
japan
wwii
exhibition
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/17/1122838146_0:257:2730:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_24492aec3b27acb2fd466ec1bda358d4.jpg
The exhibition is based on the unique photo archives of the Soviet Information Bureau, the rights holder of which is the Rossiya Segodnya media group. The photos by military correspondents feature rare scenes: the vast Gobi Desert, columns or armored vehicles, tank crews resting in the Greater Khingan passages, and Soviet officers meeting Mongolian personnel and residents of liberated territories. The Soviet-Japanese War was not only the final act of World War II but also one of the largest and sweeping operations in the history of armed conflicts. By standing together against the aggressor, the Soviet and Mongolian people forged a unity that subsequently grew into a lasting neighborly friendship and solidarity in the struggle for peace and justice. When opening the exhibition, Director of the Mongolian branch of the Federal Agency for the CIS Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) Valeria Kilpyakova noted: “The events commemorating important dates in our shared history are incredibly meaningful and pursue a valuable mission of preserving the historical memory of the Mongolian and Russian peoples. The victory over militarist Japan became possible thanks to the joint efforts of the Mongolian and Soviet troops that expedited the collapse of the Kwantung Army and brought the end of World War II closer.” Kristina Lyakh, Head of the Promotional Projects Department of the International Cooperation Directorate at Rossiya Segodnya, said during the opening ceremony: “The Liberation: Peace to the Nations project was mainly created for younger audiences and we are delighted to know that several venues in Mongolia will showcase our documentary photo exhibition.” In Russia, the exhibition has already been on display in education institutions across the Far East – in Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and Kamchatka. The international tour began in September in Beijing and Karachi, to continue in education and cultural institutions across China, Mongolia and South Korea, including the Mongolian University of Postgraduate Education and the Georgy Zhukov House and Museum in Ulaanbataar. The Liberation: Peace to the Nations project is being implemented with the support of the Presidential Foundation for Cultural Initiatives as part of the celebration of the 80th anniversary of victory over militarist Japan and the end of World War II. It is an extension of the projects Liberation and Liberation: The Path to Victory, which has attracted millions of visitors over the past two years. The project includes photo exhibitions in Russia and abroad, as well as educational events using mobile exhibitions.
mongolia
russia
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/17/1122838146_0:0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3440c424f3774c8cad0bb49607075d43.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
photo exhibition, russian house, ulaanbaatar, soviet union and mongolia, against militarist japan
photo exhibition, russian house, ulaanbaatar, soviet union and mongolia, against militarist japan
The Liberation: Peace to the Nations Photo Exhibition Opens in Mongolia
07:39 GMT 23.09.2025 (Updated: 07:45 GMT 23.09.2025)
The Russian House in Ulaanbaatar is hosting a photo exhibition titled The Liberation: Peace to the Nations that documents the fight of the Soviet Union and Mongolia against militarist Japan.
The exhibition is based on the unique photo archives of the Soviet Information Bureau, the rights holder of which is the Rossiya Segodnya media group. The photos by military correspondents feature rare scenes: the vast Gobi Desert, columns or armored vehicles, tank crews resting in the Greater Khingan passages, and Soviet officers meeting Mongolian personnel and residents of liberated territories.
The Soviet-Japanese War was not only the final act of World War II
but also one of the largest and sweeping operations in the history of armed conflicts. By standing together against the aggressor, the Soviet and Mongolian people forged a unity that subsequently grew into a lasting neighborly friendship and solidarity in the struggle for peace and justice.
When opening the exhibition, Director of the Mongolian branch of the Federal Agency for the CIS Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) Valeria Kilpyakova noted: “The events commemorating important dates in our shared history are incredibly meaningful and pursue a valuable mission of preserving the historical memory of the Mongolian and Russian peoples. The victory over militarist Japan became possible thanks to the joint efforts of the Mongolian and Soviet troops that expedited the collapse of the Kwantung Army and brought the end of World War II closer.”
“Mongolia has made an invaluable contribution to fighting against Nazi Germany and militarist Japan, supporting the Red Army from the first day of the war. This project preserves the historical truth and the shared memory of Russian and Mongolian peoples, through documentary photographs that chronicle WWII heroism,” said Sergei Kochetkov, Rossiya Segodnya First Deputy Editor-in-Chief.
Kristina Lyakh, Head of the Promotional Projects Department of the International Cooperation Directorate at Rossiya Segodnya
, said during the opening ceremony: “The Liberation: Peace to the Nations project was mainly created for younger audiences and we are delighted to know that several venues in Mongolia will showcase our documentary photo exhibition.”
In Russia, the exhibition has already been on display in education institutions across the Far East – in Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and Kamchatka. The international tour began in September in Beijing and Karachi, to continue in education and cultural institutions across China, Mongolia and South Korea, including the Mongolian University of Postgraduate Education and the Georgy Zhukov House and Museum in Ulaanbataar.
The Liberation: Peace to the Nations project is being implemented with the support of the Presidential Foundation for Cultural Initiatives as part of the celebration of the 80th anniversary of victory over militarist Japan and the end of World War II. It is an extension of the projects Liberation and Liberation: The Path to Victory, which has attracted millions of visitors over the past two years. The project includes photo exhibitions in Russia and abroad, as well as educational events using mobile exhibitions.