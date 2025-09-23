https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/the-liberation-peace-to-the-nations-photo-exhibition-opens-in-ulaanbaatar-1122838303.html

The Liberation: Peace to the Nations Photo Exhibition Opens in Mongolia

The Liberation: Peace to the Nations Photo Exhibition Opens in Mongolia

Sputnik International

The Russian House in Ulaanbaatar is hosting a photo exhibition titled The Liberation: Peace to the Nations that documents the fight of the Soviet Union and Mongolia against militarist Japan.

2025-09-23T07:39+0000

2025-09-23T07:39+0000

2025-09-23T07:45+0000

world

mongolia

russia

japan

wwii

exhibition

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/17/1122838146_0:257:2730:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_24492aec3b27acb2fd466ec1bda358d4.jpg

The exhibition is based on the unique photo archives of the Soviet Information Bureau, the rights holder of which is the Rossiya Segodnya media group. The photos by military correspondents feature rare scenes: the vast Gobi Desert, columns or armored vehicles, tank crews resting in the Greater Khingan passages, and Soviet officers meeting Mongolian personnel and residents of liberated territories. The Soviet-Japanese War was not only the final act of World War II but also one of the largest and sweeping operations in the history of armed conflicts. By standing together against the aggressor, the Soviet and Mongolian people forged a unity that subsequently grew into a lasting neighborly friendship and solidarity in the struggle for peace and justice. When opening the exhibition, Director of the Mongolian branch of the Federal Agency for the CIS Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) Valeria Kilpyakova noted: “The events commemorating important dates in our shared history are incredibly meaningful and pursue a valuable mission of preserving the historical memory of the Mongolian and Russian peoples. The victory over militarist Japan became possible thanks to the joint efforts of the Mongolian and Soviet troops that expedited the collapse of the Kwantung Army and brought the end of World War II closer.” Kristina Lyakh, Head of the Promotional Projects Department of the International Cooperation Directorate at Rossiya Segodnya, said during the opening ceremony: “The Liberation: Peace to the Nations project was mainly created for younger audiences and we are delighted to know that several venues in Mongolia will showcase our documentary photo exhibition.” In Russia, the exhibition has already been on display in education institutions across the Far East – in Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and Kamchatka. The international tour began in September in Beijing and Karachi, to continue in education and cultural institutions across China, Mongolia and South Korea, including the Mongolian University of Postgraduate Education and the Georgy Zhukov House and Museum in Ulaanbataar. The Liberation: Peace to the Nations project is being implemented with the support of the Presidential Foundation for Cultural Initiatives as part of the celebration of the 80th anniversary of victory over militarist Japan and the end of World War II. It is an extension of the projects Liberation and Liberation: The Path to Victory, which has attracted millions of visitors over the past two years. The project includes photo exhibitions in Russia and abroad, as well as educational events using mobile exhibitions.

mongolia

russia

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

photo exhibition, russian house, ulaanbaatar, soviet union and mongolia, against militarist japan